Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Wendel
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MF   FR0000121204

WENDEL

(MF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/13 11:35:21 am EDT
92.00 EUR   +1.21%
05:05pWENDEL : Notice to bondholders, 13.04.2022
PU
04/11WENDEL : Conditions for obtaining or consulting the preparatory documents for the Combined Shareholders' Meeting of April 29, 2022
PU
03/30TARKETT : Availability of the 2021 Universal Registration Document
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wendel : Notice to bondholders, 13.04.2022

04/13/2022 | 05:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE OF REDEMPTION

TO HOLDERS OF

Wendel

(the "Issuer")

€500,000,000 2.75 per cent. Bonds due October 2024 (the "Bonds")

ISIN: FR0012199156

Common Code: 111695482

Redemption Date: 19 April 2022

Paris, 13 April 2022 - Notice is hereby given, following the publication by the Issuer on 18 March 2022 of a notice announcing that it has elected to redeem 100% of the principal amount of the outstanding Bonds pursuant to conditions 6(4)(b) (Make Whole Redemption by the Issuer) and 10 (Notices) of the terms and conditions of the Bonds contained in the two prospectuses relating to the issue of the Bonds which received visa n° 14-529 of the French Autorité des marchés financiers on 30 September 2014 and visa n° 14-642 of the French Autorité des marchés financiers on 12 December 2014 (the "Prospectuses"). Terms used but not defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Prospectuses.

The terms and conditions of the redemption are as follows:

  • 1. The Optional Redemption Amount for the Bonds has been calculated by the Calculation Agent in accordance with the provisions of Condition 6(4)(b) of the Prospectuses. In accordance with such Condition, the Optional Redemption Amount for the Bonds is computed using a discount rate equal to the relevant Early Redemption Rate as of 12 April 2022, plus 27 basis points, as calculated by the Calculation Agent as of 12 April 2022 at 11.00 a.m. Central European Time (CET) and will be as follows: €105,496.70 per €100,000 Bond, plus €1,499.32 interest accrued on the Bonds to, but excluding, the Redemption Date.

  • 2. The redemption date for the Bonds will be 19 April 2022 (the "Redemption Date"). The Bonds will be delisted from Euronext Paris on the Redemption Date.

Disclaimer

Wendel SE published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 21:04:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WENDEL
05:05pWENDEL : Notice to bondholders, 13.04.2022
PU
04/11WENDEL : Conditions for obtaining or consulting the preparatory documents for the Combined..
PU
03/30TARKETT : Availability of the 2021 Universal Registration Document
PU
03/22Wendel launches its endowment fund, Wendel Cares
AQ
03/18WENDEL : 03.18.2022 – Wendel – Notice to bondholders
PU
03/18Wendel Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/18TRANSCRIPT : Wendel, 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 18, 2022
CI
03/18WENDEL : Présentation analystes du 18 mars 2022
PU
03/18WENDEL : 2021 Full-Year Results
GL
03/18WENDEL : 2021 Full-Year Results
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WENDEL
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 8 409 M 9 128 M 9 128 M
Net income 2022 226 M 245 M 245 M
Net Debt 2022 3 015 M 3 273 M 3 273 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,9x
Yield 2022 3,41%
Capitalization 4 014 M 4 357 M 4 357 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 90 266
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart WENDEL
Duration : Period :
Wendel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WENDEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 92,00 €
Average target price 137,83 €
Spread / Average Target 49,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
André François-Poncet Chairman-Executive Board
Jerôme Michiels CFO, Managing Director & Executive Vice President
Nicolas ver Hulst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Guylaine Saucier Member-Supervisory Board
Gervais Gilles Pellissier Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WENDEL-13.76%4 309
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-6.87%68 794
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED12.13%27 596
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-5.77%14 696
HAL TRUST-5.35%13 000
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-9.05%11 863