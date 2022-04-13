Wendel : Notice to bondholders, 13.04.2022

NOTICE OF REDEMPTION

TO HOLDERS OF

Wendel

(the "Issuer")

€500,000,000 2.75 per cent. Bonds due October 2024 (the "Bonds")

ISIN: FR0012199156

Common Code: 111695482

Redemption Date: 19 April 2022

Paris, 13 April 2022 - Notice is hereby given, following the publication by the Issuer on 18 March 2022 of a notice announcing that it has elected to redeem 100% of the principal amount of the outstanding Bonds pursuant to conditions 6(4)(b) (Make Whole Redemption by the Issuer) and 10 (Notices) of the terms and conditions of the Bonds contained in the two prospectuses relating to the issue of the Bonds which received visa n° 14-529 of the French Autorité des marchés financiers on 30 September 2014 and visa n° 14-642 of the French Autorité des marchés financiers on 12 December 2014 (the "Prospectuses"). Terms used but not defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Prospectuses.

The terms and conditions of the redemption are as follows: