Wendel : Notice to bondholders, 13.04.2022

NOTICE OF REDEMPTION
TO HOLDERS OF
Wendel
(the "Issuer")
€500,000,000 2.75 per cent. Bonds due October 2024 (the "Bonds")
ISIN: FR0012199156
Common Code: 111695482
Redemption Date: 19 April 2022
Paris, 13 April 2022 - Notice is hereby given, following the publication by the Issuer on 18 March 2022 of a notice announcing that it has elected to redeem 100% of the principal amount of the outstanding Bonds pursuant to conditions 6(4)(b) (Make Whole Redemption by the Issuer) and 10 (Notices) of the terms and conditions of the Bonds contained in the two prospectuses relating to the issue of the Bonds which received visa n° 14-529 of the French Autorité des marchés financiers on 30 September 2014 and visa n° 14-642 of the French Autorité des marchés financiers on 12 December 2014 (the "Prospectuses"). Terms used but not defined herein shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the Prospectuses.
The terms and conditions of the redemption are as follows:
-
1. The Optional Redemption Amount for the Bonds has been calculated by the Calculation Agent in accordance with the provisions of Condition 6(4)(b) of the Prospectuses. In accordance with such Condition, the Optional Redemption Amount for the Bonds is computed using a discount rate equal to the relevant Early Redemption Rate as of 12 April 2022, plus 27 basis points, as calculated by the Calculation Agent as of 12 April 2022 at 11.00 a.m. Central European Time (CET) and will be as follows: €105,496.70 per €100,000 Bond, plus €1,499.32 interest accrued on the Bonds to, but excluding, the Redemption Date.
-
2. The redemption date for the Bonds will be 19 April 2022 (the "Redemption Date"). The Bonds will be delisted from Euronext Paris on the Redemption Date.
Disclaimer
Wendel SE published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 21:04:19 UTC.