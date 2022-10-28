Wendel : Présentation analystes du 28 octobre 2022 (in English)

Q3 2022 trading update key highlights

Strong growth year-to-date across the portfolio

9M 2022 consolidated sales of €6,507.8m , up 17.9% overall and 10.9% organically

NAV: €155.2 per share, down 4.5%(1) since the end of June

Down 15.9% (1) year-to-date driven mostly by market declines, whilst the higher-than-expected performance of unlisted portfolio companies and FX contributed positively

Significant portfolio rotation and capital deployment since the start of 2022

• Disposal of Cromology closed in January: €896 million of proceeds to Wendel

Acquisition of ACAMS in March: €304 million equity invested

Wendel Lab: €51 million additional commitments in 2022

Governance: Laurent Mignon to be appointed Group CEO from December 2, 2022

• André François-Poncet is in his role until Laurent Mignon joins Wendel

(1) Restated for the €3 dividend per share paid in June 2022.