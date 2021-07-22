Wendel : Publication of the 2021 half-year trading update

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 8 505 M 10 032 M 10 032 M Net income 2021 193 M 227 M 227 M Net Debt 2021 4 835 M 5 703 M 5 703 M P/E ratio 2021 25,5x Yield 2021 2,75% Capitalization 4 800 M 5 664 M 5 662 M EV / Sales 2021 1,13x EV / Sales 2022 1,07x Nbr of Employees 88 344 Free-Float 57,1% Chart WENDEL Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends WENDEL Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 8 Last Close Price 109,70 € Average target price 132,33 € Spread / Average Target 20,6% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors André François-Poncet Chairman-Executive Board Jerôme Michiels CFO, Managing Director & Executive Vice President Nicolas ver Hulst Chairman-Supervisory Board Aziz Sedrati Director-Information Technology Guylaine Saucier Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) WENDEL 12.00% 6 036 CINTAS CORPORATION 10.95% 39 737 TELEPERFORMANCE SE 28.49% 24 313 LG CORP. 0.85% 15 059 EDENRED SE 4.91% 15 012 BUREAU VERITAS SA 25.00% 14 486