Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Wendel
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MF   FR0000121204

WENDEL

(MF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wendel : Publication of the 2021 half-year trading update

07/22/2021 | 10:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wendel will publish its 2021 half-year trading update on July 29, 2021 (pre-market release).

On this occasion, André François-Poncet, Group CEO, David Darmon, Group Deputy CEO, and Jérôme Michiels, Chief Financial Officer, will present these results during a conference organized at 3.00 p.m. (Paris time).

Register now to follow the webcast of this event.

Disclaimer

Wendel SE published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 14:57:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WENDEL
10:58aWENDEL : Publication of the 2021 half-year trading update
PU
03:48aBUREAU VERITAS : Half Year 2021 results on July 28
PU
07/21WENDEL : Cromology announces the appointment of Philippe Hosotte as Innovation &..
PU
07/15WENDEL : Corporate brochure – June 2021
PU
07/15'Mind the gap' - why the complaints about the EU's climate plan?
RE
07/12WENDEL : Stahl's sustainability efforts rewarded with Gold rating from EcoVadis
PU
07/09CSR INITIATIVE IN ITALIA : opening of a second training center dedicated to Crom..
PU
07/09WENDEL (ENXTPA : MF) and Societe Investissement Deconinck completed the acquisit..
CI
07/07WENDEL : 2021 General Meeting Presentation
PU
07/01WENDEL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 505 M 10 032 M 10 032 M
Net income 2021 193 M 227 M 227 M
Net Debt 2021 4 835 M 5 703 M 5 703 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,5x
Yield 2021 2,75%
Capitalization 4 800 M 5 664 M 5 662 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 88 344
Free-Float 57,1%
Chart WENDEL
Duration : Period :
Wendel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WENDEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 109,70 €
Average target price 132,33 €
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
André François-Poncet Chairman-Executive Board
Jerôme Michiels CFO, Managing Director & Executive Vice President
Nicolas ver Hulst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Aziz Sedrati Director-Information Technology
Guylaine Saucier Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WENDEL12.00%6 036
CINTAS CORPORATION10.95%39 737
TELEPERFORMANCE SE28.49%24 313
LG CORP.0.85%15 059
EDENRED SE4.91%15 012
BUREAU VERITAS SA25.00%14 486