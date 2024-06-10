Waalwijk, the Netherlands, 10 June 2024 - Stahl, a leading provider of speciality coatings and treatments for flexible materials, has announced the latest addition to its edge paint portfolio: a high-performance, bio-based edge paint for luxury accessories.

This latest addition to Stahl's edge paint portfolio has been developed with environmentally conscious consumers in mind, who increasingly seek more sustainable fashion choices. The Stahl Ymagine® range combines Stahl's edge paint expertise with the latest innovations in renewable raw materials.

Stahl Ymagine® addresses the current lack of bio-based solutions in the edge paint category while continuing to meet the needs of technically demanding brands and manufacturers. It offers the same excellent performance as Stahl's other premium edge paint products, including the following benefits:

· Excellent ageing and hydrolysis resistance

· High solids content, requiring fewer coats

· Suitable for leather and synthetics

· ZDHC and REACH compliant

· Over 2,000 colours developed and colour matching capabilities as per customer requests

Georges Fonseca (Global Business Manager Shoe Finish & Leather Care at Stahl) said: 'Stahl Ymagine® is the result of years of intensive research and development, during which it showed exceptional performance under a wide range of conditions. And with its bio-based formulation, it demonstrates Stahl's tangible progress on our ESG Roadmap to 2030. This high-quality edge paint product is a great source of pride for our team. It feels great and is kind to the planet, delivering on both facets of our purpose, 'Touching lives, for a better world''.

The range is part of the Stahl Ympact® family of renewable carbon solutions - a key part of Stahl's efforts to de-fossilise the coatings value chain. All Stahl Ympact® products contain between 25% and 70% renewable carbon content, so customers can be confident that by choosing a Stahl Ympact® product they are reducing their dependence on fossil-based raw materials.

Further product details can be found on the dedicated web page.