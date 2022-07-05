Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Wendel
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MF   FR0000121204

WENDEL

(MF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-07-05 am EDT
78.45 EUR   -1.94%
02:54pWENDEL : Stahl targeting reduction of Scope 3 upstream emissions by at least 25% within 10 years
PU
06/28WENDEL : Bureau Veritas acquires Advanced Testing Laboratory, a US leader in scientific sourcing
PU
06/24BUREAU VERITAS &NDASH; ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF JUNE 24, 2022 : all submitted resolutions were adopted
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wendel : Stahl targeting reduction of Scope 3 upstream emissions by at least 25% within 10 years

07/05/2022 | 02:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Waalwijk, The Netherlands, 5 July 2022 - Stahl, an active proponent of responsible chemistry, is submitting a greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction target that is aligned with the most recent guidance provided by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The new target marks a key milestone on the company's journey toward carbon neutrality.

Stahl's SBTi submission includes a specific commitment regarding the company's Scope 3 upstream emissions, which Stahl aims to reduce by at least 25% over the next 10 years, compared with the base year (2021). This reduction would primarily be achieved by Stahl replacing its fossil-based raw materials with lower-carbon alternatives. The target is a major step towards the objective of limiting global warming temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels by 2050, as agreed at the 2015 Paris Climate Accords.

Stahl's extended commitment builds on the company's existing targets to reduce its emission for Scopes 1 and 2, which were set shortly after the Paris Agreement in 2015. Stahl has since reduced its Scope 1 and 2 (direct) GHG emissions by more than 30%, thanks to operational efficiency gains and by decarbonizing its energy supply.

Scope 3 GHG emissions cover all the additional indirect emissions that can occur in the value chain, including those associated with purchased raw materials, packaging, business travel, and transportation. Stahl's Scope 3 emissions currently represent over 90% of its carbon footprint.

Stahl CEO Maarten Heijbroek: "Aligning our GHG targets to the Paris Agreement goals is ambitious and will require continuous technology advances throughout the value chain. We are already working closely with our upstream partners to reach the 10-year milestone, and we will report on our progress each year in our annual ESG report."

Stahl ESG Director Michael Costello: "By setting a clear, quantifiable target to reduce our Scope 3 emissions, we aim to offer our stakeholders the most robust and complete indication to date of how we will realize our climate ambitions as a company. We are committed to taking the necessary steps together to meet this important ambition for our stakeholders, for our planet, and for society at large."

Disclaimer

Wendel SE published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 18:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WENDEL
02:54pWENDEL : Stahl targeting reduction of Scope 3 upstream emissions by at least 25% within 10..
PU
06/28WENDEL : Bureau Veritas acquires Advanced Testing Laboratory, a US leader in scientific so..
PU
06/24BUREAU VERITAS &NDASH; ORDINARY SHAR : all submitted resolutions were adopted
PU
06/22WENDEL : Constantia Flexibles and Plasthill reduce packaging weight for more sustainabilit..
PU
06/20Wendel Sells Paris HQ Building to Generali Unit
MT
06/20Wendel signed a binding offer for the sale of its headquarter building
GL
06/20Wendel signed a binding offer for the sale of its headquarter building
AQ
06/20Generali Vie S.A. entered into binding agreement to acquire Headquarter building on Tai..
CI
06/20WENDEL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/17How free-wheeling Texas became the self-driving trucking industry's promised land
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WENDEL
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 8 409 M 8 770 M 8 770 M
Net income 2022 226 M 235 M 235 M
Net Debt 2022 4 350 M 4 536 M 4 536 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,6x
Yield 2022 3,92%
Capitalization 3 423 M 3 507 M 3 570 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 90 266
Free-Float 56,1%
Chart WENDEL
Duration : Period :
Wendel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WENDEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 80,00 €
Average target price 134,00 €
Spread / Average Target 67,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
André François-Poncet Chairman-Executive Board
Jerôme Michiels CFO, Managing Director & Executive Vice President
Nicolas ver Hulst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michel Tournier Head-IT Strategy & Digital Transformation
Caroline Bertin Delacour Secretary & Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WENDEL-24.10%3 640
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-21.79%52 575
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED5.96%26 049
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-18.24%12 200
HAL TRUST-13.68%11 380
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-19.52%9 634