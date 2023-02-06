Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Wendel
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MF   FR0000121204

WENDEL

(MF)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:26:15 2023-02-06 am EST
99.75 EUR   -0.15%
05:00aWendel : Stahl to strenghten and diversify specialty coatings activity with acquisition of ICP Industrial Solutions Group
PU
02:47aWendel Unit to Buy Packaging Coatings Maker ICP in $205 Million Deal
MT
01:32aWendel : Stahl to acquire ICP Industrial Solutions Group, significantly growing and diversifying its specialty coatings activity
GL
Wendel : Stahl to strenghten and diversify specialty coatings activity with acquisition of ICP Industrial Solutions Group

02/06/2023 | 05:00am EST
Waalwijk, February 6th 2023 - Stahl, a provider of coatings technologies headquartered in the Netherlands, has agreed to acquire ICP Industrial Solutions Group (ISG), a leader in high-performance packaging coatings. This transaction will strengthen Stahl's position as the global leader in the field of specialty coatings for flexible materials.

ISG, a division of Innovative Chemical Products (the ICP Group), offers a comprehensive portfolio of high-performance coatings used primarily in packaging and labeling applications, notably in the resilient food and pharmaceutical sectors. ISG is mostly present in North America (close to 70% of sales), where it is a recognized technical leader.

ISG's coating technologies support the transition to more sustainable packaging which will be enhanced by Stahl's environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership position.

ISG is expected to report 2022 sales of approximately USD 140 million, and the acquisition will bring Stahl's annual sales beyond the EUR 1 billion mark, with an EBITDA margin above 20%.

Stahl has secured a new financing of $580 million for the acquisition, with a group of relationship banks, extending maturities until 2028. It will also be available to refinance its existing credit facilities and fund future external growth, with a focus on specialty coatings.

Maarten Heijbroek, CEO of Stahl: "ISG is a strong strategic fit for Stahl, given the complementary nature of our business models, technologies, and footprints. The acquisition will enhance Stahl's growth profile, diversify our target markets, and broaden our technology base. Specialty coatings now represent approximately 75% of group sales. We are excited about this opportunity and look forward to welcoming the excellent ISG team into the Stahl family."

The transaction is expected to close before the end of Q1 2023, subject to customary conditions.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Wendel SE published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 09:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 8 269 M 8 973 M 8 973 M
Net income 2022 339 M 368 M 368 M
Net Debt 2022 4 350 M 4 721 M 4 721 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 3,10%
Capitalization 4 333 M 4 702 M 4 702 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 90 266
Free-Float 56,5%
Managers and Directors
Laurent Mignon Group Chief Executive Officer
Jerôme Michiels CFO, Managing Director & Executive Vice President
Nicolas ver Hulst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michel Tournier Head-IT Strategy & Digital Transformation
Caroline Bertin Delacour Secretary & Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WENDEL14.56%4 702
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)11.01%61 870
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED5.23%24 067
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA8.42%12 509
HAL TRUST6.17%12 248
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-14.87%10 417