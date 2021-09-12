Wendel : Statement on a cyberattack at Cromology

Cromology has suffered a cyberattack during the night of September 6 to 7, despite security systems implemented to prevent this type of risks.

Measures have been taken immediately and appropriate means have been put in place.

The company has continued to operate since the incident with some disruptions.

Cromology teams are mobilized with the support of IT and cybersecurity experts to ensure operations get back to normal in the best security conditions.

At this stage, investigations are underway to analyze causes and consequences of this cyberattack.

Cromology will provide further information should the situation require an update.

Press Release