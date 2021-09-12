Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Wendel
  News
  Summary
    MF   FR0000121204

WENDEL

(MF)
  Report
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wendel : Statement on a cyberattack at Cromology

09/12/2021 | 02:42pm EDT
Cromology has suffered a cyberattack during the night of September 6 to 7, despite security systems implemented to prevent this type of risks.

Measures have been taken immediately and appropriate means have been put in place.

The company has continued to operate since the incident with some disruptions.

Cromology teams are mobilized with the support of IT and cybersecurity experts to ensure operations get back to normal in the best security conditions.

At this stage, investigations are underway to analyze causes and consequences of this cyberattack.

Cromology will provide further information should the situation require an update.

Press Release

Disclaimer

Wendel SE published this content on 12 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2021 18:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 8 471 M 10 005 M 10 005 M
Net income 2021 114 M 135 M 135 M
Net Debt 2021 4 787 M 5 654 M 5 654 M
P/E ratio 2021 46,1x
Yield 2021 2,47%
Capitalization 5 250 M 6 210 M 6 201 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 88 344
Free-Float 57,1%
Chart WENDEL
Duration : Period :
Wendel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WENDEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 120,30 €
Average target price 150,67 €
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
André François-Poncet Chairman-Executive Board
Jerôme Michiels CFO, Managing Director & Executive Vice President
Nicolas ver Hulst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Aziz Sedrati Director-Information Technology
Guylaine Saucier Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WENDEL22.82%6 210
CINTAS CORPORATION14.22%41 569
TELEPERFORMANCE SE39.11%26 219
BUREAU VERITAS SA30.84%15 212
EDENRED SE0.95%13 806
LG CORP.-1.65%12 871