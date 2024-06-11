Wendel acquires a minority stake in YesWeHack
Wendel is investing alongside Adelie, Seventure Partners and historical investors Eiffel Investment Group, Open CNP2 and Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations.
YesWeHack is a cybersecurity company. The company has developed a Bug Bounty platform, a cybersecurity technique that rewards a community of ethical hackers with bounties for detecting and reporting vulnerabilities.
Antoine Izsak, Head of Growth Equity, comments: 'Bug Bounty is now recognized as a must by some of the companies most exposed to the cyber threat. We are delighted to be supporting the European leader, YesWeHack, which stands out for its quality of service, compliance with regulations and the relevance of its technological roadmap for customers increasingly overwhelmed by an ever-growing volume of vulnerabilities. '
