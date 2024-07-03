Wendel: appointment of a Director of Human Resources and Services

Wendel announces the appointment of Laure Delabeye as Director of Human Resources and Group Services. In this role, she will be in charge of the human resources, general resources and IT services teams.



Laure Delabeye has over 25 years' experience as a human resources director in French and international environments, mainly in the finance and insurance sectors.



Prior to joining Wendel, she was global head of human resources for Natixis' investment bank from 2019 to 2021, before setting up Oyat Coachsulting 'with the aim of supporting senior executives facing new challenges'.



