Wendel: appointment of a Director of Human Resources and Services
Laure Delabeye has over 25 years' experience as a human resources director in French and international environments, mainly in the finance and insurance sectors.
Prior to joining Wendel, she was global head of human resources for Natixis' investment bank from 2019 to 2021, before setting up Oyat Coachsulting 'with the aim of supporting senior executives facing new challenges'.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction