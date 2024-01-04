Wendel: finalizes sale of Constantia Flexibles

January 04, 2024 at 12:16 pm EST Share

Wendel announced today that it has finalized the sale of Constantia Flexibles to an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners.



This transaction generated net proceeds of €1094 million for Wendel.



In addition, additional proceeds of 27 ME, resulting from the sale of the Company's assets, bring the net disposal proceeds for Wendel to 1121 ME.



In total, this transaction represents approximately 2.0x Wendel's total net investment in Constantia Flexibles since 2015, and is one of the largest in size on the European Private Equity market in 2023.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.