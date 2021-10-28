Log in
    MF   FR0000121204

WENDEL

(MF)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 10/28 04:35:11 am
115.2 EUR   +1.14%
04:13aWendel in brief – November 2021
PU
01:31aWENDEL : Q3 2021 Trading update
AQ
10/26BUREAU VERITAS : Renewal of the Chief Executive Officer's term of office
PU
Wendel in brief – November 2021

10/28/2021 | 04:13am EDT
November

2021

Investing for the long term

Wendel supports companies over the long term.

The strategies it employs include providing managerial assistance, supporting acquisitions and capital expenditure and constantly focusing on innovation.

Wendel, investing for the long term

A N I N T E R N A T I O N A L P R E S E N C E

I N T H E S E R V I C E O F I N V E S T M E N T

Wendel's teams are concentrated in three locations: Paris (1), New York (2) and Luxembourg (3).

Wendel's teams are dedicated to develop the Group portfolio companies and to invest in the markets Wendel knows best - Europe and North America.

T H R E E C E N T U R I E S O F I N D U S T R I A L B U S I N E S S I N V E S T M E N T

The Wendel group was founded in the Lorraine region (Eastern region of France) in 1704. For more than 270 years, it developed its business in diverse activities, mainly within the steel industry, before focusing on long-term investing. For more than 40 years, Wendel has actively contributed to the growth and success of diversified international leaders, while upholding its values of engagement, excellence and entrepreneurial mindset.

317

years of history

A P O R T F O L I O O F D I V E R S I F I E D C O M P A N I E S

Although Wendel group companies operate in different sectors, they all base their growth on long-term economic and sociological trends, increased regulatory and risk management requirements for Bureau Veritas, new consumer habits for Constantia Flexibles and Stahl and the development of mobile telephony for IHS Towers…

35.6 %

23.3 %(1)

Certification and

Flooring and sports

inspection services

surface solutions

2020 sales: €4,601 million

2020 sales: €2,633 million

No. 2 in the world

No. 1 in vinyl worldwide

75,000 employees

More than 12,000 employees

Present in 140 countries

24 R&D laboratories

400,000 clients

33 industrial sites

More than 1,600 offices and laboratories

Amount invested: €219.6 million

Amount invested: €397.3 million since

since 2021(2)

1995

19.2 %(3)

Telecoms infrastructure

2020 sales: $1,403.10 million

No. 4 independent TowerCo in the world c. 2,000 employees

Present in 9 countries 27,807 towers(4)

Amount invested: $830 million since 2013

60.8 %

96.4 %

Flexible packaging

Training services

2020 sales: €1,505.30 million

2020 sales: $63.80 million

No. 2 in Europe, No. 3 in the world

No. 1 in the United States

c. 8,275 employees

More than 9,000 clients

Present in 16 countries

308 employees

37 production sites

35,000 Certified Instructors

Amount invested: €565 million

Offices in 3 countries,

since 2015

trainings offered in 17 countries

Amount invested: $569 million since 2019

94.8 %

Decorative paints

2020 sales: €627.60 million No. 1 in Italy

No. 2 in France and in Portugal c. 3,200 employees

Present in 9 European countries 6 R&D laboratories

Amount invested: €550 million since 2006(5)

67.8 %

High-performance coatings and leather-finishing products

2020 sales: €669.40 million

No. 1 in the world in chemicals for leather c. 1,800 employees,

including over 600 Golden Hands Present in 22 countries

37 laboratories and 11 production sites Amount invested: €221 million since 2006

Amounts invested and percentage of share capital held by the Wendel group are stated as of June 30, 2021, except for Tarkett as of September 30, 2021. If co-investment conditions are met, there could be a dilutive effect on Wendel's percentage ownership. See page 360 of the 2020 Registration Universal Document. All information regarding the competitive positioning and market shares of our subsidiaries and associates, as well as certain financial information, comes from the companies themselves and has not been verified by Wendel. (1) Share of equity owned by Wendel as of September 30, 2021, net of treasury stock and pro forma of the capitalization of the sums temporarily invested by Wendel in shareholder loans. Participation held via the company Tarkett Participation as part of the parternship with the Deconinck family. (2) Amount invested in partnership with the Deconinck family, for the acquisition of Tarkett shares. (3) As of October 15, 2021, Wendel owns 62,975,396 shares of IHS Holding Limited (in addition to the 12,374,657 shares managed by Wendel for third parties). (4) Tower count excluding managed services and towers under construction as of June 30, 2021. (5) Combined amount of equity invested by Wendel in Materis Paints and Cromology. €125 million of additional capital injected in Cromology in May 13, 2019.

W E N D E L I N B R I E F

S H A R E H O L D E R S

Employees, executives and other

Wendel-Participations SE and related

2.3%

parties (1), reference shareholder

39.3%

Treasury shares

2.0%

Institutional investors

Individual investors

37.7%

18.8%

Circa

10

More than

5

7,459

billion of euros

billion of euros

millions of euros

in gross assets

in market capitalization

of sales

3

7

79

office locations

portfolio companies

employees

Paris, Luxembourg, New York

In Africa, Europe and

Noth America

Figures as of September 30, 2021, except sales as of December 31, 2020. (1) Share of the capital held by Wendel-Participations SE as of December 31, 2020 for 52.42% of the voting rights. In accordance with Article L. 233-10 of the French Commercial Code, the data include Wendel-Participations SE, its Chairwoman, Priscilla de Moustier, and Société Privée d'Investissement Mobiliers (SPIM).

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wendel SE published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 08:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 8 309 M 9 643 M 9 643 M
Net income 2021 114 M 132 M 132 M
Net Debt 2021 3 143 M 3 648 M 3 648 M
P/E ratio 2021 43,7x
Yield 2021 2,61%
Capitalization 4 971 M 5 761 M 5 769 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 88 344
Free-Float 57,4%
Chart WENDEL
Duration : Period :
Wendel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WENDEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 113,90 €
Average target price 145,00 €
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
André François-Poncet Chairman-Executive Board
Jerôme Michiels CFO, Managing Director & Executive Vice President
Nicolas ver Hulst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Aziz Sedrati Director-Information Technology
Guylaine Saucier Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WENDEL16.28%5 761
CINTAS CORPORATION19.66%43 735
TELEPERFORMANCE SE31.81%24 340
BUREAU VERITAS SA24.49%14 185
EDENRED SE5.02%14 072
LG CORP.-1.34%12 881