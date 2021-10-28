Wendel in brief – November 2021

The strategies it employs include providing managerial assistance, supporting acquisitions and capital expenditure and constantly focusing on innovation.
Wendel, investing for the long term
A N I N T E R N A T I O N A L P R E S E N C E
I N T H E S E R V I C E O F I N V E S T M E N T
Wendel's teams are concentrated in three locations: Paris (1), New York (2) and Luxembourg (3).
Wendel's teams are dedicated to develop the Group portfolio companies and to invest in the markets Wendel knows best - Europe and North America.
T H R E E C E N T U R I E S O F I N D U S T R I A L B U S I N E S S I N V E S T M E N T
The Wendel group was founded in the Lorraine region (Eastern region of France) in 1704. For more than 270 years, it developed its business in diverse activities, mainly within the steel industry, before focusing on long-term investing. For more than 40 years, Wendel has actively contributed to the growth and success of diversified international leaders, while upholding its values of engagement, excellence and entrepreneurial mindset.
317
years of history
A P O R T F O L I O O F D I V E R S I F I E D C O M P A N I E S
Although Wendel group companies operate in different sectors, they all base their growth on long-term economic and sociological trends, increased regulatory and risk management requirements for Bureau Veritas, new consumer habits for Constantia Flexibles and Stahl and the development of mobile telephony for IHS Towers…
35.6 %
23.3 %(1)
Certification and
Flooring and sports
inspection services
surface solutions
2020 sales: €4,601 million
2020 sales: €2,633 million
No. 2 in the world
No. 1 in vinyl worldwide
75,000 employees
More than 12,000 employees
Present in 140 countries
24 R&D laboratories
400,000 clients
33 industrial sites
More than 1,600 offices and laboratories
Amount invested: €219.6 million
Amount invested: €397.3 million since
since 2021(2)
1995
19.2 %(3)
Telecoms infrastructure
2020 sales: $1,403.10 million
No. 4 independent TowerCo in the world c. 2,000 employees
Present in 9 countries 27,807 towers(4)
Amount invested: $830 million since 2013
60.8 %
96.4 %
Flexible packaging
Training services
2020 sales: €1,505.30 million
2020 sales: $63.80 million
No. 2 in Europe, No. 3 in the world
No. 1 in the United States
c. 8,275 employees
More than 9,000 clients
Present in 16 countries
308 employees
37 production sites
35,000 Certified Instructors
Amount invested: €565 million
Offices in 3 countries,
since 2015
trainings offered in 17 countries
Amount invested: $569 million since 2019
94.8 %
Decorative paints
2020 sales: €627.60 million No. 1 in Italy
No. 2 in France and in Portugal c. 3,200 employees
Present in 9 European countries 6 R&D laboratories
Amount invested: €550 million since 2006(5)
67.8 %
High-performance coatings and leather-finishing products
2020 sales: €669.40 million
No. 1 in the world in chemicals for leather c. 1,800 employees,
including over 600 Golden Hands Present in 22 countries
37 laboratories and 11 production sites Amount invested: €221 million since 2006
Amounts invested and percentage of share capital held by the Wendel group are stated as of June 30, 2021, except for Tarkett as of September 30, 2021. If co-investment conditions are met, there could be a dilutive effect on Wendel's percentage ownership. See page 360 of the 2020 Registration Universal Document. All information regarding the competitive positioning and market shares of our subsidiaries and associates, as well as certain financial information, comes from the companies themselves and has not been verified by Wendel. (1) Share of equity owned by Wendel as of September 30, 2021, net of treasury stock and pro forma of the capitalization of the sums temporarily invested by Wendel in shareholder loans. Participation held via the company Tarkett Participation as part of the parternship with the Deconinck family. (2) Amount invested in partnership with the Deconinck family, for the acquisition of Tarkett shares. (3) As of October 15, 2021, Wendel owns 62,975,396 shares of IHS Holding Limited (in addition to the 12,374,657 shares managed by Wendel for third parties). (4) Tower count excluding managed services and towers under construction as of June 30, 2021. (5) Combined amount of equity invested by Wendel in Materis Paints and Cromology. €125 million of additional capital injected in Cromology in May 13, 2019.
W E N D E L I N B R I E F
S H A R E H O L D E R S
Employees, executives and other
Wendel-Participations SE and related
2.3%
parties (1), reference shareholder
39.3%
Treasury shares
2.0%
Institutional investors
Individual investors
37.7%
18.8%
Circa
10
More than
5
7,459
billion of euros
billion of euros
millions of euros
in gross assets
in market capitalization
of sales
3
7
79
office locations
portfolio companies
employees
Paris, Luxembourg, New York
In Africa, Europe and
Noth America
Figures as of September 30, 2021, except sales as of December 31, 2020. (1) Share of the capital held by Wendel-Participations SE as of December 31, 2020 for 52.42% of the voting rights. In accordance with Article L. 233-10 of the French Commercial Code, the data include Wendel-Participations SE, its Chairwoman, Priscilla de Moustier, and Société Privée d'Investissement Mobiliers (SPIM).
