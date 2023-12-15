Wendel: maintained in the DJSI World and Europe indices

For the fourth consecutive year, Wendel has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability (DJSI) World and Europe indices, which recognize the investment group's ongoing ESG performance.



Wendel is in the top 2% of companies in its category (diversified financial companies), with a score of 66/100, compared with an average score of 23/100 for its category. In particular, it improved by 13 points this year on environmental issues.



Wendel also salutes the ESG performance of its subsidiary Bureau Veritas, which this year ranked first in its category (professional services industry - including the ICT sector - i.e. 168 companies) with a score of 83/100.



