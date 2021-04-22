Wendel : 2020 Universal Registration Document - 4.17 MB - PDF

Document and the audit of financial statements

as independent third party, on the consolidated

Universal registration document 2020

This Universal registration document contains the entire contents

of the annual financial report and the non-financial performance statement.

Proﬁle

The Wendel Group is a professional shareholder and investor that fosters sector-leading companies in their long-term development.

Committed to a long-term relationship, Wendel helps design and implement ambitious and innovative development strategies that create signiﬁcant value over time.

The French language version of the Universal registration document was ﬁled on April 15, 2021 with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, without prior approval pursuant to Article 9 of the said regulation.

The Universal registration document may be used for the purposes of an offer to the public of securities or admission of securities to trading on a regulated market if completed by a securities note and, if applicable, a summary and any amendments to the Universal registration document. The whole is approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

This is a free translation into English for information purposes only. Only the original French version can be used to support abovementioned transactions.