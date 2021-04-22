Wendel : 2020 Universal Registration Document - 4.17 MB - PDF

Log in
Wendel : 2020 Universal Registration Document

04/22/2021 | 12:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2 0 2 0

Universal

Registration

Document

including the annual ﬁnancial report

I N V E S T I N G F O R T H E L O N G T E R M

Contents

(

%

<7

1

!$ !"##

7

!# '

1.1

Corporate history

34

"###"

1.2

Business

35

7.1

Balance sheet as ofDecember 31, 2020

416

1.3

Investment model and business development strategy

36

7.2

Income statement

418

1.4

Subsidiaries and associated companies

40

7.3

Cash flow statement

419

2

! !#%!

7.4

Notes to the parent company financial statements

420

7.5

Statutory auditors' report onthefinancial statements

437

2.1

Governing and supervisory bodies

62

8

"! #"!!"

2.2

Compensation of corporate officers

103

3

!"#!"

8.1

Wendel share performance and dividend

442

8.2

Financial communication policy

445

3.1

Risk factors

138

8.3

Information on the share capital

449

3.2

Judicial proceedings, insurance, and regulatory

8.4

Information on the Company and principal by-laws

461

environment

146

9

"!!"A#

3.3

Risk management and internal control systems

150

4

&#!!#

@$@ @

9.1

Statutory Auditors' reports

466

4.1

Wendel

165

9.2

Additional reports

478

4.2

Wendel's subsidiairies, reviewed by anindependent

9.3

Observations from the Supervisory Board

third-party body

202

for the Shareholders' Meeting

485

4.3

Report of one Statutory Auditors, appointed

9.4

Report ofthe Executive Board on the resolutions

as independent third party, on the consolidated

submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting

non-financial statement

317

of June 29, 2021

486

5

#""'!

9.5

Draft resolutions

489

10

#!#

5.1

Analysis of the consolidated financial statements

322

5.2

Analysis of the parent-company financial statements

328

10.1

Contracts

500

5.3

Net asset value (NAV)

330

10.2

Transactions with related parties

500

5.4

Simplified chart as of December 31, 2020

335

10.3

Significant changes in financial condition

6

"#"###"

or business status

500

10.4

Expenses pursuant to Articles 39-4 and 112 quater

"!@

of the French Tax Code

501

6.1

Balance sheet - Statement of consolidated

10.5

Suppliers & customers

501

financial position

338

10.6

Persons responsible for the Universal Registration

502

6.2

Consolidated income statement

340

Document and the audit of financial statements

10.7

Cross-reference tables

504

6.3

Statement of comprehensive income

341

10.8

Glossary

509

6.4

Statement of changes in shareholders' equity

342

6.5

Consolidated cash flow statement

343

6.6

General principles

344

6.7

Notes to the financial statements

345

6.8

Notes to the balance sheet

374

6.9

Notes to the income statement

394

6.10

Notes on changes in cash position

399

6.11

Other notes

402

6.12 Statutory auditors' report on the consolidated

financial statements

409

Universal registration document 2020

This Universal registration document contains the entire contents

of the annual financial report and the non-financial performance statement.

Proﬁle

The Wendel Group is a professional shareholder and investor that fosters sector-leading companies in their long-term development.

Committed to a long-term relationship, Wendel helps design and implement ambitious and innovative development strategies that create signiﬁcant value over time.

The French language version of the Universal registration document was ﬁled on April 15, 2021 with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), as competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, without prior approval pursuant to Article 9 of the said regulation.

The Universal registration document may be used for the purposes of an offer to the public of securities or admission of securities to trading on a regulated market if completed by a securities note and, if applicable, a summary and any amendments to the Universal registration document. The whole is approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

This is a free translation into English for information purposes only. Only the original French version can be used to support abovementioned transactions.

Mission

OUR

MISSION

Wendel works alongside entrepreneurial management teams to build industry leaders with a long term perspective.

2 - Universal registration document 2020

Wendel is one of Europe's most prominent listed investment ﬁrms. We are positioned as a specialist in long-term equity investments and as a majority or top-ranking investor. Our focused portfolio, the stability of our permanent capital and our strong balance sheet enable Wendel to work with management teams to implement its strategy as a committed investor over the long term. With more than three centuries of experience, Wendel, in which the founding family continues to play a key role as the majority shareholder, consistently carries the values that have forged its success: Engagement, Excellence and Entrepreneurial spirit. With their rich and wide-ranging expertise and backgrounds, its teams provide active and attentive support to its companies. Wendel's goal is to build international and lasting leaders in growing industries. Major strategic and organizational successes attest to the value of this approach: Bureau Veritas, Capgemini, Legrand, bioMérieux, Stallergenes Greer, Editis, Deutsch Group, Stahl and Allied Universal, for example.

- Universal registration document 2020 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Wendel SE published this content on 22 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
