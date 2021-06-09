Log in
    MF   FR0000121204

WENDEL

(MF)
Wendel : David Varet joins Wendel as an Operating Partner

06/09/2021 | 11:48am EDT
David Varet joins Wendel as an Operating Partner

Wendel is pleased to welcome David Varet as an Operating Partner.

David is based in Paris and reports to the Executive Board. He will closely work with senior management of our portfolio companies alongside our investment teams.

David started his career as a Senior Technology Consultant in the IT Division of Capgemini. David then worked for PSA for 5 years, first as an International Project Manager in logistics and distribution and then as a Worldwide Pricing Manager, car parts and accessories. He also worked for 5 years at The Boston Consulting Group which he left as a Principal. Prior to joining Wendel, David was Chief Executive Officer at HOMEBOX for 8 years, based in Paris.

David is an Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole des Mines de Paris graduate.

 

Agenda

06.29.2021

Annual General Meeting

07.29.2021

H1 2021 results - Publication of NAV as of June 30, 2021, and condensed Half-Year consolidated financial statements (pre-market release)

10.28.2021

Q3 2021 trading update - Presentation of NAV as of September 30, 2021 (pre-market release)

12.02.2021

2021 Investor Day - Meeting to take place in the morning


About Wendel

Wendel is one of Europe's leading listed investment firms. The Group invests in Europe, North America and Africa in companies which are leaders in their field, such as Bureau Veritas, Cromology, Stahl, IHS, Constantia Flexibles and Crisis Prevention Institute. Wendel plays an active role as a controlling or lead shareholder in these companies. We implement long-term development strategies, which involve boosting growth and margins of companies so as to enhance their leading market positions.

Wendel is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris.

Standard & Poor’s ratings: Long-term: BBB, stable outlook – Short-term: A-2 since January 25, 2019

Moody’s ratings: Long-term: Baa2, stable outlook – Short-term: P-2 since September 5, 2018

Wendel is the Founding Sponsor of Centre Pompidou-Metz. In recognition of its long-term patronage of the arts, Wendel received the distinction of “Grand Mécène de la Culture” in 2012.


For more information: wendelgroup.com

Follow us on Twitter @WendelGroup

All news about WENDEL
11:48aWENDEL  : David Varet joins Wendel as an Operating Partner
GL
06/04WENDEL  : Stahl launches blockchain-based collaborations with external partners ..
PU
06/02WENDEL  : Stahl introduces a new carbon product portofolio to open new sustainab..
PU
06/01WENDEL  : 01.06.2021 - Wendel - Notice to bondholders - 111.62 Ko - PDF
PU
06/01WENDEL  : Bureau Veritas named partner to certify UK's iconic Moray West offshor..
PU
05/31WENDEL  : Notice of Meeting - 2021 Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/27GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : HSBC, Royal Dutch Shell, Ford, Volkswagen, Uber...
05/27Wendel Issues $366 Million Of Bonds Due June 2031
MT
05/26WENDEL : Successful issue of 300 million 10-year bond issue bearing interest at..
GL
05/26WENDEL  : Credit update - May 2021 - 822.7 Ko - PDF
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 096 M 9 872 M 9 872 M
Net income 2021 242 M 294 M 294 M
Net Debt 2021 4 835 M 5 896 M 5 896 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,9x
Yield 2021 2,60%
Capitalization 5 070 M 6 174 M 6 182 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,22x
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 88 344
Free-Float 57,1%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
André François-Poncet Chairman-Executive Board
Jerôme Michiels CFO, Managing Director & Executive Vice President
Nicolas ver Hulst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Aziz Sedrati Director-Information Technology
Guylaine Saucier Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WENDEL18.12%6 174
CINTAS CORPORATION-1.71%36 499
TELEPERFORMANCE SE16.00%22 511
BUREAU VERITAS SA20.36%14 336
EDENRED SE2.67%14 270
LG CORP.14.17%14 204