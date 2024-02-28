Wendel: net income, Group share of 142.4 ME in 2023
Group companies contributed a total of ME 362.1 to net income from continuing operations, Group share, up + 5.9%, and net income from continuing operations, Group share, was ME 246.9, up + 10.6%.
Net income, Group share came to 142.4 ME, compared with 656.3 ME in 2022, which included the gain on disposal of Cromology (589.9 ME).
An ordinary dividend of 4.00 E per share for the 2023 financial year, up +25% on 2022, will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting on May 16, 2024,
