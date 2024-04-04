Wendel: sale of approximately 9% of Bureau Veritas

Wendel announces the sale of approximately 9% of the capital of Bureau Veritas. Wendel will remain the largest shareholder and will retain control of the company.



The transaction is intended to enable a reallocation of Wendel's assets, in line with its strategic roadmap. The transaction will be carried out through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure with institutional investors.



As part of this transaction, the Lac1 fund, managed by Bpifrance on behalf of French and international investors, has undertaken to acquire approximately 4% of the capital of Bureau Veritas.



Bureau Veritas has also undertaken to participate in the accelerated bookbuilding procedure in order to buy back around 0.8% of its capital.



The sale should enable Wendel to generate around €1.1 billion in cash.



