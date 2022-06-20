Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Wendel
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MF   FR0000121204

WENDEL

(MF)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-06-20 am EDT
77.00 EUR   +0.79%
12:31pWendel signed a binding offer for the sale of its headquarter building
GL
12:30pWendel signed a binding offer for the sale of its headquarter building
AQ
06/20WENDEL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wendel signed a binding offer for the sale of its headquarter building

06/20/2022 | 12:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


PRESS RELEASE –JUNE 20, 2022

Wendel signed a binding offer for the sale of its headquarter building

Wendel announced today the signature of a binding offer for the sale of its headquarter building on Taitbout street. Generali Vie will acquire the property. The transaction amount results in a value creation of €1.5 per share in Wendel's NAV. The closing of this transaction is expected in the second half of 2022.

Jérôme Michiels, Executive Vice-President, Chief Financial Officer, Director of the Wendel Lab said:

"We are delighted with this transaction prior to moving into Wendel's new headquarters located on Paul Cézanne street in the 8th district in Paris. Our new head office will be much better suited to our business as investors and proceeds will be reinvested towards higher earning assets.

Attachment


All news about WENDEL
12:31pWendel signed a binding offer for the sale of its headquarter building
GL
12:30pWendel signed a binding offer for the sale of its headquarter building
AQ
06/20WENDEL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/17How free-wheeling Texas became the self-driving trucking industry's promised land
RE
06/17WENDEL : Stahl introduces Integra® “modular toolbox” of flame-retardant and pe..
PU
06/16WENDEL : Shareholders' Meeting Presentation – 16 June 2022
PU
06/16TRANSCRIPT : Wendel - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
06/16French Asset Manager Wendel's CEO To Depart In H2
MT
06/16WENDEL : Implementation of the succession plan for the Chairman of the Executive Board of ..
GL
06/16WENDEL : Implementation of the succession plan for the Chairman of the Executive Board of ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WENDEL
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 8 409 M 8 799 M 8 799 M
Net income 2022 226 M 236 M 236 M
Net Debt 2022 4 350 M 4 552 M 4 552 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,5x
Yield 2022 3,95%
Capitalization 3 464 M 3 625 M 3 625 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 90 266
Free-Float 56,1%
Chart WENDEL
Duration : Period :
Wendel Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WENDEL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 79,40 €
Average target price 134,00 €
Spread / Average Target 68,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
André François-Poncet Chairman-Executive Board
Jerôme Michiels CFO, Managing Director & Executive Vice President
Nicolas ver Hulst Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michel Tournier Head-IT Strategy & Digital Transformation
Caroline Bertin Delacour Secretary & Group Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WENDEL-24.67%3 625
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-22.42%52 420
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED2.78%25 254
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-18.52%12 198
HAL TRUST-12.42%11 585
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-19.80%9 751