Wendel has announced fully diluted net asset value (NAV) of €163 per share as of September 30, 2025, down 2.8% since June, reflecting the decline in Bureau Veritas' share price in Q3.



To reflect its recurring cash flow generation, the group has decided to pay an interim dividend of €1.50 in November for 2025, corresponding to approximately one-third of the total dividend paid for the previous financial year.



Wendel also announced that it has entered into exclusive negotiations to acquire a majority stake in Committed Advisors, a global asset management company "offering solutions to investors seeking liquidity on their private equity assets."



Following this acquisition, Wendel Investment Managers (WIM) is expected to manage over €46bn in assets and exceed €2,001m in fee-related revenues in 2026 in private equity, private debt and private market solutions.