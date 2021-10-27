Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Weng Fine Art AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WFA   DE0005181606

WENG FINE ART AG

(WFA)
Summary 
Summary

ArtXX AG increases share capital to service option program - scope for expansion is extended by further increased credit lines

10/27/2021 | 04:58am EDT
ArtXX AG, the e-commerce subsidiary of Weng Fine Art AG (WFA) based in Zug, Switzerland, will increase its share capital from CHF 3.6 million to CHF 3.72 million in November 2021. The 100,000 new shares will be used to service options issued to management and employees in 2020/2021. The premium of approximately TEUR 500 in cash will be booked to the capital reserve. The equity of ArtXX AG will hence increase to about EUR 7 million by the end of 2021, despite the high dividends that have been distributed since the company's founding. Furthermore, the management succeeded in agreeing on higher credit lines with the four financing banks for the further growth of the company. ArtXX AG is expected to have access to a credit line of EUR 10 million, an increase from the previous EUR 8 million, before the end of this year.

The largest shareholder of WFA, Rüdiger K. Weng A+A GmbH, has announced that it plans to submit a purchase offer for its shares to the free shareholders of ArtXX AG in January 2022. This would give the shareholders the opportunity to realize their profits when they sell their shares from the private placement (May 2019) and the shares received as part of the distribution of dividends (December 2020).

A listing on the stock exchange will not happen before 2023 as ArtXX AG does not require any additional equity for the foreseeable future, and the parent company would like to further develop the business of the e-commerce subsidiary before taking on new investors.

Disclaimer

Weng Fine Art AG published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 08:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WENG FINE ART AG
10/12WENG FINE ART : Stock split will take place on Oct. 15 | No further share sales from treas..
PU
10/09Weng Fine Art Ag Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
09/23INVESTMENT IN THE DATA BUSINESS UNIT : Weng Fine Art acquires a stake in technology compan..
PU
09/19WENG FINE ART : First small cap fund joins WFA - stock split expected to take place on Oct..
PU
09/17WENG FINE ART : subsidiary ArtXX sells first edition via NFT platform Timeless Investments
PU
09/17Weng Fine Art AG announced a financing transaction
CI
09/06WENG FINE ART : Trading volume of WFA shares increases tenfold within one year - Free floa..
PU
08/30ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF WENG FINE : High Interest, New Format - EUR 0.50 dividend (incl..
PU
08/24ART XX AG : Further Growth in Sales and Profits
PU
08/18WENG FINE ART AG : Art trading business also continues to grow dynamically
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 10,4 M 12,1 M 12,1 M
Net income 2020 4,73 M 5,49 M 5,49 M
Net Debt 2020 14,8 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,6x
Yield 2020 1,56%
Capitalization 144 M 167 M 167 M
EV / Sales 2019 6,42x
EV / Sales 2020 6,21x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 96,3%
Managers and Directors
Rüdiger K. Weng Chief Executive Officer
Christian W. Röhl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dietrich von Frank Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Patrick Kiss Member-Supervisory Board
Florian Illies Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WENG FINE ART AG183.33%167
TUI AG10.96%3 623
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-3.17%2 642
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED34.51%2 420
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.-33.41%2 392
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.-4.78%2 131