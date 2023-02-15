Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Weng Fine Art AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WFA   DE0005181606

WENG FINE ART AG

(WFA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:38:29 2023-02-15 pm EST
11.75 EUR   +1.73%
01:18pWeng Fine Art : Shareholder basis very stable - Buyback of WFA shares to be resumed
PU
2022Weng Fine Art : would support potential offer from U.S. fund to take over Artnet
PU
2022Weng Fine Art : Sale of stake in 360X Art and development of token platform for investors by subsidiary ArtXX AG
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Weng Fine Art : Shareholder basis very stable - Buyback of WFA shares to be resumed

02/15/2023 | 01:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The CEO and the Supervisory Board have decided to resume the share buyback program, which expired on December 31, 2022, and to acquire up to a total of 55,000 treasury shares via the stock exchange in the period up to June 30, 2023. The shares will be purchased in accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on October 6, 2020. The acquired shares are to be used for all legally permissible purposes. The CEO will announce at the next Annual General Meeting how many shares have been acquired.

After the number of WFA shareholders increased from 534 to 1,330 in 2021 (+ 150%), the number increased again by 22% to 1,621 in 2022, although the share price fell significantly during the same period. While 757 shareholders increased their shareholding in 2021, these were offset by only 388 net sellers. In 2022, only one shareholder sold more than 10,000 shares. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine about a year ago, the shareholder base has stabilized at a high level, a testament to how much confidence shareholders continue to have in the company.

This year, the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Weng Fine Art AG is expected to take place in August. The Board's goal is to present a solution regarding its stake in Artnet by then.

The recent amendment of the Swiss Code of Obligations will in principle allow the management to hold the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of ArtXX AG in Germany in the future. This option shall be considered in principle, provided that this respective AGM does not have to be notarized. In principle, it would therefore be possible to schedule double events (AGM of WFA and AGM of ArtXX) during one day in the future, which would accommodate the shareholders who own stocks of both companies.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Weng Fine Art AG published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 18:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about WENG FINE ART AG
01:18pWeng Fine Art : Shareholder basis very stable - Buyback of WFA shares to be resumed
PU
2022Weng Fine Art : would support potential offer from U.S. fund to take over Artnet
PU
2022Weng Fine Art : Sale of stake in 360X Art and development of token platform for investors ..
PU
2022An unknown buyer acquired an unknown minority stake..
CI
2022Weng Fine Art : becomes largest shareholder of Artnet AG after execution of public tender ..
PU
2022Weng Fine Art : ArtXX with good results in 1st half of 2022
PU
2022Weng Fine Art : is able to purchase a larger number of Artnet shares in September and anno..
PU
2022Weng Fine Art AG (DB:WFA) submitted a bid to acquire additional unk..
CI
2022Weng Fine Art AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Weng Fine Art : submits additional Counter-Motion for the Annual General Meeting of artnet..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 13,1 M 14,0 M 14,0 M
Net income 2021 3,37 M 3,61 M 3,61 M
Net Debt 2021 14,9 M 16,0 M 16,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 0,51%
Capitalization 61,2 M 65,7 M 65,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,21x
EV / Sales 2021 13,8x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart WENG FINE ART AG
Duration : Period :
Weng Fine Art AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rüdiger K. Weng Chief Executive Officer
Christian W. Röhl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dietrich von Frank Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Patrick Kiss Member-Supervisory Board
Florian Illies Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WENG FINE ART AG-13.81%66
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.3.19%6 477
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC2.27%3 891
TUI AG28.36%3 738
BOWLERO CORP.6.82%2 387
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.35.05%2 098