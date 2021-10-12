Weng Fine Art : Stock split will take place on Oct. 15 | No further share sales from treasury stock planned for this year

Weng Fine Art AG (WFA) will implement the stock split approved by the Annual General Meeting on Friday, October 15, 2021. The WFA share will be quoted "ex-bonus share" on this day, which should roughly halve the share price. In return, each investor will receive one bonus share for each WFA share booked into their securities account on October 19, 2021. Only the shares registered in the account of the shareholder at midnight on October 14, 2021 will be taken into account.

Furthermore, the CEO and the Supervisory Board have decided that the remaining shares from WFA's treasury stock (100,000 shares after the split) will not be sold this year - the planned EUR 4 million in proceeds from share sales for 2021 were already realized by the end of the 3rd quarter. The remaining shares of the treasury stock are not to be sold on the stock exchange but offered directly to qualified investors in the USA. The Company's goal is to increase the free float from 1.8 million shares (after the split) to at least 2 million shares in 2022.

The final 2021 half-year results of Weng Fine Art AG and ArtXX AG will be published on the company's website at www.wengfineart.com/investor-r... October 16. As no significant changes are expected with regard to the preliminary figures communicated on August 17 and 24, the management refrains from commenting again in the context of a separate press release.