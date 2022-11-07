Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. Weng Fine Art AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WFA   DE0005181606

WENG FINE ART AG

(WFA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:18 2022-11-07 am EST
13.65 EUR   +6.23%
07:44aWeng Fine Art : becomes largest shareholder of Artnet AG after execution of public tender offer
PU
10/17Weng Fine Art : ArtXX with good results in 1st half of 2022
PU
10/05Weng Fine Art : is able to purchase a larger number of Artnet shares in September and announces terms of public tender offer for Artnet
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Weng Fine Art : becomes largest shareholder of Artnet AG after execution of public tender offer

11/07/2022 | 07:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

After Weng Fine Art AG (WFA) has already tendered 22.464 shares of artnet AG (Artnet) in the course of its acquisition offer, the Group, together with its biggest shareholder Rüdiger K. Weng A+A GmbH, will become the largest shareholder of Artnet with at least 1,532,464 (26.86 %) shares before the end of November. Thus, after completion of the tender offer, WFA will replace Galerie Neuendorf AG as the leading shareholder of Artnet. As a result, WFA would have achieved the most important goal of its tender offer.

WFA sees Artnet as a very important strategic investment for the digital part of the art market, which will enable it to make significant steps in art eCommerce in coming years. The management of WFA believes that in a totally new setup Artnet can achieve an excellent position in the art market and could act very profitable as well in the future.

The statement of Artnet's administration of October 28, 2022, in which WFA's tender offer of EUR 7.20 has been qualified as "insufficient", is irritating, after Hans Neuendorf himself has made several sales of Artnet shares at prices significantly below EUR 7.20 on the stock market in recent weeks.

WFA will publish the result of the public tender offer after the acceptance period has ended and will then also successively announce its further course of action at Artnet.

Disclaimer

Weng Fine Art AG published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 12:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WENG FINE ART AG
07:44aWeng Fine Art : becomes largest shareholder of Artnet AG after execution of public tender ..
PU
10/17Weng Fine Art : ArtXX with good results in 1st half of 2022
PU
10/05Weng Fine Art : is able to purchase a larger number of Artnet shares in September and anno..
PU
09/20Weng Fine Art AG (DB:WFA) submitted a bid to acquire additional unk..
CI
08/29Weng Fine Art AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/03Weng Fine Art : submits additional Counter-Motion for the Annual General Meeting of artnet..
PU
07/27Weng Fine Art : submits counter-proposals to the composition of the Board of Directors at ..
PU
07/01Annual General Meeting Of Weng Fine : Once again high interest - German Central Bank rate..
PU
06/27Weng Fine Art AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
06/27Weng Fine Art AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 13,1 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
Net income 2021 3,37 M 3,34 M 3,34 M
Net Debt 2021 14,9 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 0,51%
Capitalization 68,1 M 67,5 M 67,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,21x
EV / Sales 2021 13,8x
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 93,6%
Chart WENG FINE ART AG
Duration : Period :
Weng Fine Art AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rüdiger K. Weng Chief Executive Officer
Christian W. Röhl Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dietrich von Frank Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Patrick Kiss Member-Supervisory Board
Florian Illies Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WENG FINE ART AG-58.81%68
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-35.65%5 069
TUI AG-40.95%2 822
BOWLERO CORP.59.31%2 384
MANCHESTER UNITED PLC-9.20%2 108
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.19.73%1 763