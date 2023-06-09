Advanced search
WENTWORTH RESOURCES PLC

(WRL)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:04 2023-06-09 am EDT
30.20 GBX   -0.49%
01:04pWentworth Resources faces concerns over potential takeover
AN
03/22Etablissements Maurel & Prom S.A. (ENXTPA:MAU) acquired Wentworth Resources plc (AIM:WEN) from a group of sellers and other shareholders.
CI
03/20Wentworth Resources hails record production in 2022 at Mnazi Bay
AN
Wentworth Resources faces concerns over potential takeover

06/09/2023 | 01:04pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Wentworth Resources PLC on Friday said it has faced "a number of concerns" over it being taken over by Etablissements Maurel & Prom SA

In February, the Tanzania-focused natural gas production company said 75% of votes cast at the court meeting supported the GBP61.7 million takeover deal agreed in early December. It then passed at the general meeting by the same margin.

However, on Wednesday, the company and M&P attended a preliminary hearing before the FCC in Tanzania, at which various Tanzanian governmental parties were present.

At the hearing, Wentworth said a number of concerns were raised, which may impact the likelihood of the FCC to approve the acquisition in its current form. A ruling is expected within the coming weeks, it added.

"M&P and Wentworth intend to consult with relevant Tanzanian government stakeholders about how these concerns may be satisfactorily addressed," the company said.

Further, it noted that there can be no certainty that the conditions will be satisfied. If they are, the acquisition will now complete in the second half of this year.

Shares in Wentworth closed down 0.5% to 30.20 pence each in London on Friday.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
APB RESOURCES 3.35% 1.85 End-of-day quote.23.33%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -3.46% 107.7629 Real-time Quote.-46.71%
WENTWORTH RESOURCES PLC -0.49% 30.2 Delayed Quote.-2.10%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 23,8 M - -
Net income 2021 6,07 M - -
Net cash 2021 22,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,57x
Yield 2021 10,0%
Capitalization 68,0 M 68,1 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,60x
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 77,5%
Managers and Directors
Katherine Louise Margiad Roe Chief Executive & Financial Officer, Director
Timothy Paul Bushell Non-Executive Chairman
Aaron LeBlanc Chief Operating Officer
Iain Archibald McLaren Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Juliet Rugeiyamu Kairuki Independent Non-Executive Director
