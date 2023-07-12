Wentworth Resources PLC - Tanzania-focused natural gas production company - Says the Tanzania Fair Competition Commission has not approved its takeover by Etablissements Maurel & Prom SA and has marked the application as closed. Adds that the two firms will open discussions with Tanzanian government stakeholders in order to ensure the acquisition can be completed by the long stop date of December 31. Expects a new FCC application will need to be made to satisfy FCC conditions, but notes that there is no guarantee conditions will be satisfied.
Current stock price: 23.50 pence, down 7.8% on Wednesday
12-month change: up 11%
By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter
