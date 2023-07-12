Wentworth Resources plc is a Jersey-based domestic natural gas producer in Tanzania. The Company is engaged in oil and gas exploration, development and production operations in Tanzania. The Company operates through the Tanzania Operations segment. Its gas operations include the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. The Mnazi Bay Development and Production License (Mnazi Bay) sits in southern Tanzania, approximately 410 kilometers south of Dar es Salaam, and covers an area of approximately 756 square kilometers (km2), of which the site is comprised of the Mnazi Bay and Msimbati producing gas fields. The Mnazi Bay field produces from a total of five wells, which include the Mnazi Bay (MB)- 1, MB-2, MB-3, MB-4, and MS-1X. The Company's subsidiaries include Wentworth Resources (UK) Limited, Wentworth Holding (Jersey) Limited, Wentworth Tanzania (Jersey) Limited and Wentworth Gas (Jersey) Limited.