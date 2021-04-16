Wenzhou Kangning Hospital : ANNOUNCEMENT - PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE EQUITY INCENTIVE SCHEME AND GRANTING THE INCENTIVE SHARES TO CONNECTED PERSONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE EQUITY INCENTIVE SCHEME

AND

GRANTING THE INCENTIVE SHARES TO CONNECTED PERSONS

Reference is made to the Company's announcement dated May 29, 2018 and the circular dated May 30, 2018 (the "Circular") in relation to the adoption of the Equity Incentive Scheme by the Company and authorization to the Board to deal with, in its absolute discretion, matters relating to the Equity Incentive Scheme of the Company. Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Circular.

The Board hereby announces that on April 16, 2021, the Board considered and approved (among others) (a) proposed amendments to the Equity Incentive Scheme; and (b) the proposal to grant the Incentive Shares to connected persons.

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE EQUITY INCENTIVE SCHEME

In order to further implement the Equity Incentive Scheme and fulfill the incentive purposes thereof, without prejudice to the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole, the Board, in consideration of the actual operating situation of the Company and market practice, intends to amend the functional basis and scope for determining the Participants (the "Proposed Amendments"). Following the amendments to the Equity Incentive Scheme (the "Amended Equity Incentive Scheme"), the scope of the Participants shall be extended to include all of the Directors, Supervisors and the general manager of the Company. The details of the Proposed Amendments are as follows: