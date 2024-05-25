WeP Solutions Limited at its board meeting held on May 25, 2024, approved recommendation of final dividend of INR 0.50 per Equity Share of INR 10 each fully paid (subject to deduction of tax, if any) on the Equity Share Capital of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-2024. This shall be paid subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.
WeP Solutions Limited
Equities
WEPSOLN
INE434B01029
IT Services & Consulting
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|36.97 INR
|+1.15%
|-4.86%
|+13.75%
|11:10am
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+13.75%
|16.29M
|-14.23%
|189B
|+1.48%
|168B
|+4.49%
|157B
|+6.84%
|102B
|+13.18%
|83.75B
|+37.66%
|85.01B
|-5.04%
|73.04B
|-21.53%
|52.32B
|-8.25%
|43.86B
