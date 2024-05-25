WeP Solutions Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2024. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 180.09 million compared to INR 187.02 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 183.2 million compared to INR 192.13 million a year ago. Net income was INR 10.86 million compared to INR 34.56 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.3 compared to INR 0.95 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.3 compared to INR 0.94 a year ago.
For the full year, sales was INR 687.5 million compared to INR 920.89 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 696.99 million compared to INR 932.71 million a year ago. Net income was INR 38.73 million compared to INR 58.41 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.06 compared to INR 1.61 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.05 compared to INR 1.59 a year ago.