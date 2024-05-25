WeP Solutions Limited is an India-based company, which provides enterprise services. The Company is engaged in providing managed printing solutions and services, manufacturing and distribution of retail billing products, as well as multi-functional printers and providing digital services, such as GST, and others to both enterprise and retail customers, pan India. It operates through two segments: Partners business and Enterprise business. The Partners business segment is engaged in the distribution of traded and manufactured products and allied services through channel partners/dealers. The Enterprise business segment serves the enterprise customers for all their workplace productivity-enhancing products and services. Its services include fluidWorks, fluidPro, fluidPrint, fluidMap and fluidTrail. The fluidPro is a robust managed IT service. The fluidTrail empowers organizations to streamline their enterprise processes through workflow automation and efficient document management.