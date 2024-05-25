WeP Solutions Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended March 31, 2024
For the full year, sales was INR 687.5 million compared to INR 920.89 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 696.99 million compared to INR 932.71 million a year ago. Net income was INR 38.73 million compared to INR 58.41 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.06 compared to INR 1.61 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 1.05 compared to INR 1.59 a year ago.