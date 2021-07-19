Wereldhave Belgium : Half yearly financial report 2021

Covid-19

Following two lockdown periods in 2020, some government measures were extended and others were tightened again during the first half of 2021. Due to this context, Horeca businesses remained closed from the start of the year and businesses requiring personal contact had to close their doors just a few weeks after reopening. So-called "non- essential" stores were forced to see customers by appointment for a month between 17 March and 25 April.

Fortunately, after the Easter holidays, measures were taken and announced for the gradual reopening of the economy. In this context, so-called"non-essential" stores and businesses requiring personal contact were able to reopen nearly normally starting on 26 April. Hospitality businesses were allowed to reopen their outdoor premises starting on 8 May and to reopen completely in early June. In the meantime, measures governing remote work were first soften, then lifted entirely (although still recommended) starting on 1 July.

In any event, and although caution is still required with respect to the evolving health situation, a post-Covid-19 scenario can be contemplated amongst others due to the acceleration of the vaccination campaign in Belgium. The last restrictions are (hopefully) being gradually loosened and new steps towards a full reopening of the economy have been announced.

Retail property

Belgian retail property take-up was very dynamic during the first half of 2021. It was, in fact, the best in the past ten years, with 215,000 m² recorded, which shows that, despite the complex health situation, retailers demand for new locations remains strong.

However, demand has been very different depending on the retail businesses in question. Following the trend in retail sales, take-up in the fashion sector continued to be limited in the first half of 2021 with only 13,000 m² leased due to a decline in sales and the current portfolio optimisation process. On the other hand, supermarkets, sport and leisure retailers, restaurants and household goods and decoration goods stores expand the most. This was particularly true for shopping centres and out of town locations which are better equipped to meet the requirements of these retailers in terms of available spaces.

The total retail vacancy rate in Belgium is currently above 11%, with an upward trend over the past several years,