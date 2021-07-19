Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Wereldhave Belgium
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEHB   BE0003724383

WERELDHAVE BELGIUM

(WEHB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wereldhave Belgium : Half yearly financial report 2021

07/19/2021 | 02:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Half yearly ﬁnancial report

30 June 2021

Wereldhave Full Service Centers contribute to a more joyful and comfortable everyday life.

A one-stop location for groceries, shopping, leisure, relaxation,sports, health, work and other daily needs, allsupported bysmart concepts and digital services.

Byinvesting sustainablyto meet the needs of customers andlocal areas, weenrichcommunities, while caring fortheenvironment,and have a positive effect onthewaypeoplelive, work andshop.

Wereldhave Full Service Centers play a vital role inpeople'severyday lives in leading regional cities intheNetherlands,Belgium and France.

Content

Overall summary real estate markets

3

Covid-19

5

Retail property

5

Office buildings

5

Interim financial report

6

Key information

7

Operational activities

8

Net result

10

Result from core activities

10

Result from non-core activities

10

Shareholders' equity and net asset value

10

Investment property

10

Sustainability

11

Prospects

11

Portfolio summary at 30 June

12

Composition of the portfolio

13

Geographical breakdown

15

Branche mix investment property retail

15

Condensed financial statements

16

first half year

Condensed consolidated statement of financial

position

17

Condensed consolidated profit and loss

account

19

Condensed statement of comprehensive

income

21

Condensed consolidated cash flow statement

22

Condensed consolidated statement of

movements in equity

23

Consolidated statement of net result from core

(1) and non-core (2) activities to 30 June

25

Segment information 1st half year 2021

26

Segment information 1st half year 2020

28

Movements in investment properties

30

Sensitivity analysis

31

Valuation experts' report

32

Covid-19 update

32

Financing policy

33

Shareholders

33

Basis of preparation of half year figures 2021

33

Consolidation

35

Risk management

35

Related parties

36

Significant events after 30 June 2021

36

Obligations

37

Obligations regarding the provision of

information

38

Auditor's review report

39

Statutory auditor's report to the board of directors

of Wereldhave Belgium NV on the review of the

condensed consolidated interim financial

information as at June 30, 2021 and for the

6-month period then ended

40

Wereldhave Belgium Half yearly financial report 30 June 2021

Overall summary real estate markets

Wereldhave Belgium Half yearly financial report 30 June 2021 5

Market overview - Covid-19 update

Covid-19

Following two lockdown periods in 2020, some government measures were extended and others were tightened again during the first half of 2021. Due to this context, Horeca businesses remained closed from the start of the year and businesses requiring personal contact had to close their doors just a few weeks after reopening. So-called "non- essential" stores were forced to see customers by appointment for a month between 17 March and 25 April.

Fortunately, after the Easter holidays, measures were taken and announced for the gradual reopening of the economy. In this context, so-called"non-essential" stores and businesses requiring personal contact were able to reopen nearly normally starting on 26 April. Hospitality businesses were allowed to reopen their outdoor premises starting on 8 May and to reopen completely in early June. In the meantime, measures governing remote work were first soften, then lifted entirely (although still recommended) starting on 1 July.

In any event, and although caution is still required with respect to the evolving health situation, a post-Covid-19 scenario can be contemplated amongst others due to the acceleration of the vaccination campaign in Belgium. The last restrictions are (hopefully) being gradually loosened and new steps towards a full reopening of the economy have been announced.

Retail property

Belgian retail property take-up was very dynamic during the first half of 2021. It was, in fact, the best in the past ten years, with 215,000 m² recorded, which shows that, despite the complex health situation, retailers demand for new locations remains strong.

However, demand has been very different depending on the retail businesses in question. Following the trend in retail sales, take-up in the fashion sector continued to be limited in the first half of 2021 with only 13,000 m² leased due to a decline in sales and the current portfolio optimisation process. On the other hand, supermarkets, sport and leisure retailers, restaurants and household goods and decoration goods stores expand the most. This was particularly true for shopping centres and out of town locations which are better equipped to meet the requirements of these retailers in terms of available spaces.

The total retail vacancy rate in Belgium is currently above 11%, with an upward trend over the past several years,

primarily in the centres in small cities. On the other hand, quality shopping centres and (large) retail parks have managed their space well, with a vacancy rate under 6%.

Investments in retail real estate remained very limited during the first half of 2021 with only €101 million invested, primarily in small transactions. To a large extent, this was a direct consequence of the pandemic. Most retail real estate transactions were put on hold or suspended as institutional investors adopted a wait-and-see attitude during the first half of the year.

Office buildings

Although the remote working was a mandatory rule throughout the first six months of the year, demand for office space grew nevertheless. The Belgian office space market also saw a positive trend with take-up over the first half of 2021 above the average of the past five years.

This performance may seem somewhat surprising at first glance given the negative outlook announced in response to the pandemic, notably in terms of the structural increase in remote working. In fact, it seems however that demand was primarily maintained due to a few major transactions and that many companies that had delayed their decisions due to the uncertainty surrounding Covid-19 decided to renew their current leases, betting on a gradual return of the workforce to the office (which appears to be confirmed by the government measures entered into force on 27 June 2021).

The rents of office leases for top locations remained unchanged during the first half year of 2021. Due to the currently scheduled development in the periphery, the rents for the best locations, i.e. those near the airports or public transportation are likely to increase. This will benefit owners who took account of the changes in demand of tenants. These tenants are willing to pay higher rents per m² in buildings meeting modern quality standards and providing all necessary facilities.

The investment volume in the first half of 2021 was in line with the average of the past five years. Office space in Brussels accounted for a third of this volume, highlighting strong investors interest. The demand for core assets in particular remained strong during the first half with investors looking for high-quality assets in top locations providing greater occupancy security. We therefore saw the initial yields shrinking again.

Disclaimer

Wereldhave Belgium SCA published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 18:57:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WERELDHAVE BELGIUM
02:58pWERELDHAVE BELGIUM : Half yearly financial report 2021
PU
01:51pWERELDHAVE BELGIUM : Half yearly financial report 30 June 2021
AQ
11:30aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Zoom, Facebook, Toyota, Canon, Partners Group...
06/01WERELDHAVE BELGIUM : Resignation of Cédric Biquet as CFO of Wereldhave Belgium
PU
05/17WERELDHAVE N : Extends Three Leases With The Sting In Tilburg, The Netherlands
MT
05/11WERELDHAVE BELGIUM : Optional dividend 2021 - Result
PU
05/11WERELDHAVE BELGIUM : Result of the optional dividend in shares related to financ..
AQ
05/11WERELDHAVE BELGIUM : Dividends
CO
05/03WERELDHAVE BELGIUM : Resignation of Cédric Biquet as CFO of Wereldhave Belgium
AQ
05/03Wereldhave Belgium NV Announces the Resignation of Cédric Biquet as Chief Fi..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 57,9 M 68,4 M 68,4 M
Net income 2020 -22,1 M -26,1 M -26,1 M
Net Debt 2020 268 M 317 M 317 M
P/E ratio 2020 -14,0x
Yield 2020 10,2%
Capitalization 455 M 536 M 537 M
EV / Sales 2019 15,6x
EV / Sales 2020 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 41,1%
Chart WERELDHAVE BELGIUM
Duration : Period :
Wereldhave Belgium Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WERELDHAVE BELGIUM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nicolas Beaussillon Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Cédric Biquet Chief Financial Officer
Dirk Roger Goeminne Chairman
Ine Beeterens Chief Operating Officer
Anne Claes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WERELDHAVE BELGIUM37.66%492
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC45.99%43 062
LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST5.59%20 922
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION41.92%11 021
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-3.24%10 083
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION40.71%9 137