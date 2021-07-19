Wereldhave Belgium : Half yearly financial report 2021

Wereldhave Full Service Centers contribute to a more joyful and comfortable everyday life.
A one-stop location for groceries, shopping, leisure, relaxation,sports, health, work and other daily needs, allsupported bysmart concepts and digital services.
Byinvesting sustainablyto meet the needs of customers andlocal areas, weenrichcommunities, while caring fortheenvironment,and have a positive effect onthewaypeoplelive, work andshop.
Wereldhave Full Service Centers play a vital role inpeople'severyday lives in leading regional cities intheNetherlands,Belgium and France.
Content
Overall summary real estate markets
3
Covid-19
5
Retail property
5
Office buildings
5
Interim financial report
6
Key information
7
Operational activities
8
Net result
10
Result from core activities
10
Result from non-core activities
10
Shareholders' equity and net asset value
10
Investment property
10
Sustainability
11
Prospects
11
Portfolio summary at 30 June
12
Composition of the portfolio
13
Geographical breakdown
15
Branche mix investment property retail
15
Condensed financial statements
16
first half year
Condensed consolidated statement of financial
position
17
Condensed consolidated profit and loss
account
19
Condensed statement of comprehensive
income
21
Condensed consolidated cash flow statement
22
Condensed consolidated statement of
movements in equity
23
Consolidated statement of net result from core
(1) and non-core (2) activities to 30 June
25
Segment information 1st half year 2021
26
Segment information 1st half year 2020
28
Movements in investment properties
30
Sensitivity analysis
31
Valuation experts' report
32
Covid-19 update
32
Financing policy
33
Shareholders
33
Basis of preparation of half year figures 2021
33
Consolidation
35
Risk management
35
Related parties
36
Significant events after 30 June 2021
36
Obligations
37
Obligations regarding the provision of
information
38
Auditor's review report
39
Statutory auditor's report to the board of directors
of Wereldhave Belgium NV on the review of the
condensed consolidated interim financial
information as at June 30, 2021 and for the
6-month period then ended
40
Overall summary real estate markets
Market overview - Covid-19 update
Covid-19
Following two lockdown periods in 2020, some government measures were extended and others were tightened again during the first half of 2021. Due to this context, Horeca businesses remained closed from the start of the year and businesses requiring personal contact had to close their doors just a few weeks after reopening. So-called "non- essential" stores were forced to see customers by appointment for a month between 17 March and 25 April.
Fortunately, after the Easter holidays, measures were taken and announced for the gradual reopening of the economy. In this context, so-called"non-essential" stores and businesses requiring personal contact were able to reopen nearly normally starting on 26 April. Hospitality businesses were allowed to reopen their outdoor premises starting on 8 May and to reopen completely in early June. In the meantime, measures governing remote work were first soften, then lifted entirely (although still recommended) starting on 1 July.
In any event, and although caution is still required with respect to the evolving health situation, a post-Covid-19 scenario can be contemplated amongst others due to the acceleration of the vaccination campaign in Belgium. The last restrictions are (hopefully) being gradually loosened and new steps towards a full reopening of the economy have been announced.
Retail property
Belgian retail property take-up was very dynamic during the first half of 2021. It was, in fact, the best in the past ten years, with 215,000 m² recorded, which shows that, despite the complex health situation, retailers demand for new locations remains strong.
However, demand has been very different depending on the retail businesses in question. Following the trend in retail sales, take-up in the fashion sector continued to be limited in the first half of 2021 with only 13,000 m² leased due to a decline in sales and the current portfolio optimisation process. On the other hand, supermarkets, sport and leisure retailers, restaurants and household goods and decoration goods stores expand the most. This was particularly true for shopping centres and out of town locations which are better equipped to meet the requirements of these retailers in terms of available spaces.
The total retail vacancy rate in Belgium is currently above 11%, with an upward trend over the past several years,
primarily in the centres in small cities. On the other hand, quality shopping centres and (large) retail parks have managed their space well, with a vacancy rate under 6%.
Investments in retail real estate remained very limited during the first half of 2021 with only €101 million invested, primarily in small transactions. To a large extent, this was a direct consequence of the pandemic. Most retail real estate transactions were put on hold or suspended as institutional investors adopted a wait-and-see attitude during the first half of the year.
Office buildings
Although the remote working was a mandatory rule throughout the first six months of the year, demand for office space grew nevertheless. The Belgian office space market also saw a positive trend with take-up over the first half of 2021 above the average of the past five years.
This performance may seem somewhat surprising at first glance given the negative outlook announced in response to the pandemic, notably in terms of the structural increase in remote working. In fact, it seems however that demand was primarily maintained due to a few major transactions and that many companies that had delayed their decisions due to the uncertainty surrounding Covid-19 decided to renew their current leases, betting on a gradual return of the workforce to the office (which appears to be confirmed by the government measures entered into force on 27 June 2021).
The rents of office leases for top locations remained unchanged during the first half year of 2021. Due to the currently scheduled development in the periphery, the rents for the best locations, i.e. those near the airports or public transportation are likely to increase. This will benefit owners who took account of the changes in demand of tenants. These tenants are willing to pay higher rents per m² in buildings meeting modern quality standards and providing all necessary facilities.
The investment volume in the first half of 2021 was in line with the average of the past five years. Office space in Brussels accounted for a third of this volume, highlighting strong investors interest. The demand for core assets in particular remained strong during the first half with investors looking for high-quality assets in top locations providing greater occupancy security. We therefore saw the initial yields shrinking again.
