Wereldhave Belgium : Project Ghent Lindert Steegen

Unveiling of colourful mural and identity rebrand for Overpoort Shopping

Inner-city shopping centre Overpoort Shopping is located at 49a Overpoortstraat. Having been transformed into commercial premises, UGent's former university canteen now houses retail units, a fitness centre and a selection of restaurants. The site is currently owned and operated by Wereldhave Belgium.

From the project's very outset, Wereldhave Belgium have been actively involved in the rebranding of the building. Along with giving it a fresh new identity, they have commissioned street artist Lindert Steegen to create a colourful mural, set to provide an added lift from September onwards. Lindert is no stranger to Ghent. Having attended the city's Luca School of Arts, the artist stayed put when the time came to set up his own studio.

From 4 September, the mural entitled 'Buiten de Lijnen' ('Outside the lines') will be visible on Overpoortstraat, with the 300 m² painting linking Ghent's city centre to the museum quarter. With the artwork's use of some 15 colours, the mural is set to become one of the city's unmissable highlights.

More information coming soon...