Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Wereldhave Belgium
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEHB   BE0003724383

WERELDHAVE BELGIUM

(WEHB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  09:26 2022-09-28 am EDT
44.00 EUR   +1.62%
09:16aWereldhave Belgium : Project Ghent Lindert Steegen
PU
09/01Wereldhave Belgium : Project Ghent Lindert Steegen
PU
07/19Wereldhave Belgium Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wereldhave Belgium : Project Ghent Lindert Steegen

09/28/2022 | 09:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Corporate update 28 September 2022, 12:00 AM CEST

Unveiling of colourful mural and identity rebrand for Overpoort Shopping

Rebranding and colourful mural at Overpoort Shopping provide visual boost to Overpoort district

Inner-city shopping centre Overpoort Shopping is located at 49a Overpoortstraat. Having been transformed into commercial premises, UGent's former university canteen now houses retail units, a fitness centre and a selection of restaurants. The site is currently owned and operated by Wereldhave Belgium.

From the project's very outset, Wereldhave Belgium have been actively involved in the rebranding of the building. Along with giving it a fresh new identity, they have commissioned street artist Lindert Steegen to create a colourful mural, set to provide an added lift from September onwards. Lindert is no stranger to Ghent. Having attended the city's Luca School of Arts, the artist stayed put when the time came to set up his own studio.

'Outside the lines'

From 4 September, the mural entitled 'Buiten de Lijnen' ('Outside the lines') will be visible on Overpoortstraat, with the 300 m² painting linking Ghent's city centre to the museum quarter. With the artwork's use of some 15 colours, the mural is set to become one of the city's unmissable highlights.

Rebranding

More information coming soon...

Disclaimer

Wereldhave Belgium SCA published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 13:15:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WERELDHAVE BELGIUM
09:16aWereldhave Belgium : Project Ghent Lindert Steegen
PU
09/01Wereldhave Belgium : Project Ghent Lindert Steegen
PU
07/19Wereldhave Belgium Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/19Half-yearly financial report 30 June 2022
GL
07/19Half-yearly financial report 30 June 2022
GL
07/19WERELDHAVE BELGIUM : Half-year report
CO
05/06Result of the optional dividend in shares related to financial year 2021
GL
05/06Result of the optional dividend in shares related to financial year 2021
AQ
05/06WERELDHAVE BELGIUM : Dividends
CO
04/19Wereldhave Belgium : Optional dividend 2022
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 57,0 M 54,7 M 54,7 M
Net income 2021 38,2 M 36,7 M 36,7 M
Net Debt 2021 179 M 172 M 172 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 8,32%
Capitalization 376 M 361 M 361 M
EV / Sales 2020 10,3x
EV / Sales 2021 10,7x
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 35,5%
Chart WERELDHAVE BELGIUM
Duration : Period :
Wereldhave Belgium Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WERELDHAVE BELGIUM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nicolas Beaussillon Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Matthijs Storm Co-Managing Director & Director
Ingrid Theuninck Chief Financial Officer
Dirk Roger Goeminne Chairman
Ine Beeterens Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WERELDHAVE BELGIUM-12.17%361
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-44.28%29 145
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-17.48%15 223
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-26.33%11 232
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-29.95%9 032
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-15.98%7 154