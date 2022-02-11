Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Wereldhave Belgium
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WEHB   BE0003724383

WERELDHAVE BELGIUM

(WEHB)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 02/11 08:24:08 am
53.8 EUR   --.--%
08:29aWereldhave Belgium - Results 2021
GL
08:29aWereldhave Belgium - Results 2021
GL
01/18WERELDHAVE BELGIUM : Change to the Financial Calendar 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wereldhave Belgium - Results 2021

02/11/2022 | 08:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VOLATILE FINANCIAL YEAR 2021 CLOSED WITH POSITIVE SIGNS

  • Net result of core activities up 6.4% to € 39 m (€ 36.7 m at end 2020)
  • Strengthening of financial structure: debt ratio falls to 28.2% (30.0% end of 2020)
  • Successful green financings of € 82 m concluded
  • EPRA occupancy rate increases by 2% to 93.9% for the entire portfolio (91.9% end of 2020)
  • Increase of € 4,8 m in fair value of investment properties to € 926 m (€ 921,2 m at year-end 2020)
  • Strong visitor numbers translated into good tenant turnover figures
  • Dynamic letting activities: 93 contracts (15% of the entire portfolio)

The Company's net result from core activities increased by 6.4% in 2021 compared to 2020. Its net result from core activities per share
decreased slightly from € 4.65 in 2020 to € 4.56 in 2021 due to optional dividend that was only realised in November 2020 and to the
optional dividend realised in April 2021. This net result from core activities per share is also better than the € 4.30 that the Company
had anticipated during the year, mainly due to a decrease in Covid-19 related rent rebates and fewer write-offs of rental receivables.

The EPRA occupancy rate of the retail portfolio was 97.2% at 31 December 2021 compared to 94.4% at 31 December 2020. For the whole
investment property portfolio, the EPRA occupancy rate was 93.9% at 31 December 2021, compared with 91.9% a year earlier.
Despite the fact that the start of the year was still heavily impacted by the concessions granted to tenants as a result of the Covid-19
pandemic and the resulting temporary compulsory closures of commercial activities and other measures imposed by the authorities,
the 'Like-for-Like' development of the operating property results stood at +13.5% in 2021 compared to 2020 (retail portfolio: +15.2%; office portfolio: -26.7%).

The net asset value per share before dividend distribution was € 77.19 as at 31 December 2021 (2020: € 78.20).

The debt ratio was 28.2% at 31 December 2021, down from 30% at 31 December 2020.

Attachment


All news about WERELDHAVE BELGIUM
08:29aWereldhave Belgium - Results 2021
GL
08:29aWereldhave Belgium - Results 2021
GL
01/18WERELDHAVE BELGIUM : Change to the Financial Calendar 2022
PU
2021Appointment of Ingrid Theuninck as new CFO of Wereldhave Belgium
AQ
2021Wereldhave Belgium Announces Appointment of Ingrid Theuninck as New CFO Effective from ..
CI
2021WERELDHAVE BELGIUM : Trading update 30 September 2021
PU
2021WERELDHAVE BELGIUM : 3rd quarter results
CO
2021WERELDHAVE N : Concludes $353 Million Disposal of Four Centers in France
MT
2021Wereldhave Belgium Naamloze Vennootschap Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year End..
CI
2021WERELDHAVE BELGIUM : Half yearly financial report 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 57,9 M 66,6 M 66,6 M
Net income 2020 -22,1 M -25,4 M -25,4 M
Net Debt 2020 268 M 308 M 308 M
P/E ratio 2020 -14,0x
Yield 2020 10,2%
Capitalization 468 M 537 M 537 M
EV / Sales 2019 15,6x
EV / Sales 2020 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float -
Chart WERELDHAVE BELGIUM
Duration : Period :
Wereldhave Belgium Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WERELDHAVE BELGIUM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nicolas Beaussillon Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Matthijs Storm Co-Managing Director & Director
Ingrid Theuninck Chief Financial Officer
Dirk Roger Goeminne Chairman
Ine Beeterens Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WERELDHAVE BELGIUM9.13%537
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-9.88%47 315
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-0.95%18 411
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-2.07%14 881
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-6.44%12 037
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST1.96%10 250