Trading update 31 March 2024

WERELDHAVE BELGIUM MAINTAINS PERFORMANCE LEVELS IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS

• Increase in net rental income by 2.1% to € 16.0M (€ 15.7M at 31 March 2023);

• Decrease of the net result from core activities per share of 7.1% to € 1.17 at 31 March 2024 (€ 1.26 at 31 March 2023);

• Increase of the fair value of the investment property portfolio (+4.1% compared to 31 December 2023);

• Net asset value per share of € 83.57 (+7% vs. 2023: € 78.07);

• Slight decrease in EPRA occupancy rate of 0.8% to 95.3% for the entire portfolio (96.1% at 31 December 2023) due to pop-up contracts significantly higher by year-end;

• Healthy debt ratio of 27.2% at 31 March 2024 (29.6% at 31 December 2023);

• Outlook of net result from core activities maintained between € 4.80 - € 4.90 per share.

Attachment