Wereldhave N : BlackRock Inc. - Wereldhave N.V. - Schiphol
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction09 mar 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionWereldhave N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce27083420
Place of residenceSchiphol
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference
Number of shares69.884,00
Number of voting rights111.408,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc)
SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares818.220,00
Number of voting rights818.220,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares1.215.473,00
Number of voting rights1.257.063,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang
Total holding5,22 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real3,02 %
Indirectly potential2,21 %
TypeStemrecht
Total holding5,43 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real3,12 %
Indirectly potential2,31 %
Date last update: 10 March 2023
|Sales 2022
|
141 M
150 M
150 M
|Net income 2022
|
-
-
-
|Net Debt 2022
|
-
-
-
|P/E ratio 2022
|8,31x
|Yield 2022
|8,18%
|Capitalization
|
585 M
624 M
624 M
|Capi. / Sales 2022
|4,15x
|EV / Sales 2023
|3,72x
|Nbr of Employees
|108
|Free-Float
|84,4%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends WERELDHAVE N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Last Close Price
|14,80 €
|Average target price
|15,75 €
|Spread / Average Target
|6,42%