  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  Wereldhave N.V.
  News
  Summary
    WHA   NL0000289213

WERELDHAVE N.V.

(WHA)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:05 2023-03-10 am EST
14.60 EUR   -1.35%
Wereldhave N : BlackRock Inc. - Wereldhave N.V. - Schiphol
PU
Wereldhave publishes its Integrated Annual Report 2022 and the convocation and agenda for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
Wereldhave N : publishes its Integrated Annual Report 2022 and the convocation and agenda for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
Wereldhave N : BlackRock Inc. - Wereldhave N.V. - Schiphol

03/10/2023 | 03:25pm EST
BlackRock Inc. - Wereldhave N.V. - Schiphol
BlackRock Inc. - Wereldhave N.V. - Schiphol

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction09 mar 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionWereldhave N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce27083420
Place of residenceSchiphol
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares69.884,00 Number of voting rights111.408,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc) 		SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares818.220,00 Number of voting rights818.220,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares1.215.473,00 Number of voting rights1.257.063,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding5,22 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,02 % Indirectly potential2,21 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding5,43 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,12 % Indirectly potential2,31 %

Date last update: 10 March 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Wereldhave NV published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 20:24:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 141 M 150 M 150 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,31x
Yield 2022 8,18%
Capitalization 585 M 624 M 624 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,15x
EV / Sales 2023 3,72x
Nbr of Employees 108
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart WERELDHAVE N.V.
Wereldhave N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WERELDHAVE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 14,80 €
Average target price 15,75 €
Spread / Average Target 6,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthijs Storm Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Albertus Wilhelmus de Vreede Co-Chief Financial Officer
Dennis de Vreede Co-Chief Financial Officer
Francoise Dechesne Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hein Brand Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WERELDHAVE N.V.18.59%627
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-0.15%38 349
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-13.80%15 616
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-7.55%12 112
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-3.02%10 355
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-2.69%8 080