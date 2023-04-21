|
Wereldhave N : Presentation AGM 2023
|
|Sales 2023
|
151 M
166 M
166 M
|Net income 2023
|
-
-
-
|Net Debt 2023
|
763 M
837 M
837 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|22,9x
|Yield 2023
|8,65%
|Capitalization
|
592 M
650 M
650 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|8,98x
|EV / Sales 2024
|8,61x
|Nbr of Employees
|106
|Free-Float
|84,4%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends WERELDHAVE N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|2
|Last Close Price
|14,79 €
|Average target price
|16,50 €
|Spread / Average Target
|11,6%