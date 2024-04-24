Message from our CEO

At our 2023 full-year results presentation, we mentioned our growth ambitions - phase 2 of our LifeCentral strategy. This, combined with the slightly dilutive effect from our December 2023 share issue, has caused some underperformance in our share price. We also received further feedback on our growth plans during recent roadshows and other investor interactions. We would like to make it clear that external growth is a long-term ambition. For now, our priority is to find a buyer for our two remaining French assets and rotate capital out of the Netherlands (via joint ventures or disposals) - the latter with a view to optimizing our Dutch tax situation. We expect to use the proceeds to further strengthen our balance sheet and reduce our loan-to-value ratio (LTV), while we consider all options to maximize shareholder value, including share buy-backs.

From an operational perspective our assets performed very well. Footfall increased by +6% for our core portfolio and +10% for our Full Service Centers (FSC). And even more important, underlying retail sales improved by +5% vs. the first quarter of 2023, reflecting the success of our FSCs and the improving physical retail sales market in The Netherlands, and, to a lesser extent, in Belgium.

Our gross rental income increased by 9% to € 41.9m, compared to Q1 2023, partially driven by indexation and positive leasing spreads. Our direct result per share (DRPS) for Q1 2024 decreased however to € 0.41. It is important to mention that the first quarter was impacted by some negative elements such as the settlement of service charges and refinancing. For the full year 2024 we still expect a DRPS of € 1.75. In the Netherlands, the only significant recent bankruptcy - that of discounter Big Bazar - occurred in Q4 2023. We are glad to report that all six Big Bazar stores have now been re-let for a higher total rent than previously.

In Belgium, several bankruptcies occurred during Q1, including Grand Optical (two stores) and Ken Shoe Fashion (three stores). In the case of Grand Optical, several other optical and eyewear chains have expressed their interest in the take-over of the chain and/or leases. In addition, fashion retailer Cassis-Paprika is vacating three stores at Wereldhave centers as part of its restructuring (out of eight stores) but will restart operations following an injection of new equity. Even with these developments, we don't expect a significant impact on our Belgian occupancy rate going forward, as we have tenants lined up to fill these vacant units, which are mostly in the Walloon area where vacancy in our centers is very limited.

In addition, the bankruptcies we've experienced so far this year were widely "expected" and delayed only by Covid-19 support. Vacancies now provide an opportunity for us to increase mixed use in our centers in line with our LifeCentral strategy or allow us to replace these tenants with traditional retail, further reducing our occupancy cost ratio (OCR).

We have no new Full Service Centers scheduled for this year, though our teams are working hard on deliveries for 2025 (our Kronenburg center in Arnhem and Nivelles in Belgium), while making significant progress on existing businesses (including leasing). In addition, we are studying new projects in Liège and Bruges (extensions of our current centers), set to begin once our cost of capital and construction costs have decreased.

For the second year in a row we celebrate winning the Kern annual development award, now for our Full Service Center Sterrenburg in Dordrecht. The annual Kern award honours the best retail and mixed-use development project in the Netherlands, and the winner is chosen by industry experts.

Our balance sheet continues to strengthen, with our net loan-to-value (LTV) improving to 41.5% at end-Q1 (compared with 42.7% at end-Q4). In Q1, our Belgian portfolio saw an increase in valuations, stemming from FSC completions and increased market rents (ERV), among other factors, while capital expenditures were very limited. We intend to remain cautious on expenditures for the remainder of 2024.

We remain on track for approximately 5% like-for-like rental growth in 2024; we are also reconfirming our DRPS outlook for the full year 2024 of € 1.75.

Matthijs Storm, CEO

Amsterdam, 24 April 2024