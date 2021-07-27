Wereldhave N : Results H1 2021

Message from our CEO

With valuations stabilizing and the vast majority of our disposals now complete, we have a strong balance sheet and sufficient liquidity to step up our LifeCentral strategy. Our operations have proved resilient, even in difficult market conditions. Given that we are approaching our "trough" earnings forecast for 2022 and have delivered most of our 2020-2022 management agenda, growth is once more in sight. For shareholders, it means a return to increased dividends, beginning next year.

In addition, we have strengthened our lease portfolio. Over the past years, we have reduced our exposure to the vulnerable Benelux fashion segment while at the same time increasing the proportion of mixed-use in our portfolio. For our top ten Benelux tenants, all leases have now been secured or renewed successfully - a clear demonstration of the confidence these retail brands have in our portfolio and LifeCentral strategy. I am proud of our leasing and asset management teams who have achieved this, particularly as they were already working hard to support tenants through the Covid-19 crisis.

Although the economic effects of Covid-19 will still be with us in the second half of the year, our expectation is that these will be centered around potential bankruptcies of smaller businesses. We don't believe this will have a material impact on our occupancy rate or rents beyond what is already factored into our strategy.

Following the completion of our Dutch disposal program in Q2, we have made significant progress in the phase-out of our French operations. We have now sold four of the six centers slated for disposal. The impact of this transaction will become visible in the figures at year-end 2021. Annual cost savings will be realized, starting in 2022. With the four French disposals, we are getting much closer to our targeted loan-to-value range of 30-40%. As Dutch valuations are stabilizing, it becomes more likely that we will reach our target range ahead of our year-end 2022 objective, even as we accelerate implementation of our LifeCentral transformation strategy.

During H1, the decline in the value of our portfolio slowed significantly. In our view, this reflects lower risks for retail itself, and increased confidence in the prospects for mixed-use center strategies. In H1, we report a stable yield in the Netherlands for the first time since H1 2017, helped by an active investment market. In Belgium, yields for our leading Full Service Center (FSCs) transformations in Liège and Courtrai even narrowed, a first sign that our strategy is paying off and that our theory that FSCs will trade at lower yields than traditional shopping centers is valid.

Looking forward, we will continue our LifeCentral journey, creating more FSCs in line with the program set out in our strategy. Today, we are announcing plans to transform our Sterrenburg center in Dordrecht into an FSC. Next year, we plan to deliver our first FSC projects in Courtrai, Tilburg, Capelle aan den IJssel, Dordrecht and Hoofddorp. Today, we are also re-confirming our Direct Result Per Share (DRPS) guidance for 2022, and targeted annual growth of 4-6% thereafter. At the same time, we now expect a DRPS for 2021 at € 1.75-1.85, but now including the € 0.13 negative impact from the sale of our French centers. To be clear, without this disposal impact, our DRPS guidance for the year would have increased.

Now that most of our disposal program is complete and valuations stabilizing, we can also be more specific about future dividend distributions. Our proposal will be to distribute at least EUR 1.00 per share as a dividend for 2021; for 2022, we expect to return to our regular pay-out ratio of 75-85% of our direct result. We remain focused on realizing strong total returns for our shareholders - a track record of delivering regular and increasing dividends is something investors are right to expect from the only Dutch Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a 75-year history on the stock market.

Matthijs Storm, CEO

Schiphol, 27 July 2021