- Full Service Center footfall continues to power ahead: 10% above Q1 2023
- Retail sales +5%, well above inflation
- Polarizing leasing market in the Benelux with several expanding formulas but also some bankruptcies
- Leasing spreads in the Netherlands moving into positive territory
- Rent collection >97% underpinning tenant quality
- LTV improved to 41.5% due to positive Belgian revaluations (ERV driven) and targeted CAPEX
- Update on short-term strategic focus: rotating capital out of the Netherlands to further reduce LTV
- Full Service Center Sterrenburg awarded with the 2024 Kern annual development award
- Forecast FY 2024 DRPS € 1.75 reiterated
