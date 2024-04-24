Wereldhave N.V. is a Dutch listed property investment company. The group invests in shopping centres in North-West Europe that are top-of-mind in their catchment areas. Wereldhave N.V. focuses on «Convenient shopping»: shopping centres with good accessibility that provide a broad offer that can meet consumers' daily needs, with easy and social shopping, fully embedded food and beverage functions and a mix of strong (inter)national tenants. At the end of 2023, the real estate portfolio had a market value of EUR 2.2 billion broken down into commercial premises (95.3%) and offices (4.7%). The portfolio by market value is distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (47.8%), Belgium (44%) and France (8.2%).

Sector Commercial REITs