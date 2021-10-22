Wereldhave N : Wereldhave Trading Update 2021 Q3

Message from our CEO

With Covid restrictions fading and government support mostly at an end, we can now focus fully on our operations. With that in mind, I am very pleased with the performance of our teams during Q3. Once again, they managed to keep occupancy rates stable and collect nearly all rental bills in our two core markets, the Netherlands and Belgium. Despite the end of government support for our tenants, there wasn't a single bankruptcy in our portfolio in Q3.

The disposal of four French centers to Lighthouse is now complete, according to the terms and conditions we announced in July. I am grateful to our transaction team who worked hard over the summer to achieve this result. As we made clear at the time, there are no further financial obligations for Wereldhave. We will continue to manage the four assets until the end of the year, for which we will receive compensation from the buyer.

Our centers in Paris and Bordeaux, meanwhile, are planned to be managed by an external manager as of 2022, subject to consultation with the staff representation body in France. This is cost efficient and offers some level of flexibility regarding the future planned disposal of these assets. We will communicate more on cost savings alongside our full-year results, but I can already reveal that we will continue to strive for cost efficiency and will be able to achieve double-digit general expenditure savings in 2022. As a consequence of the future planned disposals, our French organization would be dismantled at the end of this year.

In our H1 update, we wrote about a possible improvement in values in our core markets. During Q3, we became more confident in this, with significant buyer interest evident in both the Netherlands and in Belgium - the latter primarily for retail parks. In Q3

- for the first time since 2019 - we saw an increase in the externally measured valuations in Belgium.

With our Dutch and most of our French disposals now complete, our LTV stands at 42%, which is one of the lowest in the listed European retail industry. As we believe a strong balance sheet is a key enabler of executing our strategy, we are committed to further reduce this LTV to our targeted range of 30-40%. Whilst Benelux values are stabilising, we can at the same time commit ourselves fully to the transformation of our remaining Benelux assets into Full Service Centers. Clearly, Covid has slowed this process, but given that the pandemic seems to be ending and we have the necessary financial resources, we will now focus on delivering transformations from 2022 when projects at Kortrijk, Tilburg, Hoofddorp and Dordrecht should all be finalized.

In the meantime, thanks to strong rent collection, strict cost controls and the future planned finalization of our French disposals, I am pleased to announce that we are able to narrow our Direct Result Per Share (DRPS) forecast for the full year 2021 to €1.80 - 1.85, which is at the upper end of the previous € 1.75 - 1.85 range.

Matthijs Storm - CEO

Schiphol, 22 October 2021