Wereldhave N : Wereldhave Trading Update 2021 Q3

Outlook for 2021 direct result per share € 1.80 - 1.85 at upper end of previous range
Disposal of four French centers executed
Stable occupancy and high rent collection underpin resilience of the portfolio
Benelux retail investment market continues to improve
Customers increasingly appreciate our centers with NPS growing to +23
Recognition for sustainability efforts further advances
Trading update Q3 2021 Wereldhave N.V.
Message from our CEO
With Covid restrictions fading and government support mostly at an end, we can now focus fully on our operations. With that in mind, I am very pleased with the performance of our teams during Q3. Once again, they managed to keep occupancy rates stable and collect nearly all rental bills in our two core markets, the Netherlands and Belgium. Despite the end of government support for our tenants, there wasn't a single bankruptcy in our portfolio in Q3.
The disposal of four French centers to Lighthouse is now complete, according to the terms and conditions we announced in July. I am grateful to our transaction team who worked hard over the summer to achieve this result. As we made clear at the time, there are no further financial obligations for Wereldhave. We will continue to manage the four assets until the end of the year, for which we will receive compensation from the buyer.
Our centers in Paris and Bordeaux, meanwhile, are planned to be managed by an external manager as of 2022, subject to consultation with the staff representation body in France. This is cost efficient and offers some level of flexibility regarding the future planned disposal of these assets. We will communicate more on cost savings alongside our full-year results, but I can already reveal that we will continue to strive for cost efficiency and will be able to achieve double-digit general expenditure savings in 2022. As a consequence of the future planned disposals, our French organization would be dismantled at the end of this year.
In our H1 update, we wrote about a possible improvement in values in our core markets. During Q3, we became more confident in this, with significant buyer interest evident in both the Netherlands and in Belgium - the latter primarily for retail parks. In Q3
- for the first time since 2019 - we saw an increase in the externally measured valuations in Belgium.
With our Dutch and most of our French disposals now complete, our LTV stands at 42%, which is one of the lowest in the listed European retail industry. As we believe a strong balance sheet is a key enabler of executing our strategy, we are committed to further reduce this LTV to our targeted range of 30-40%. Whilst Benelux values are stabilising, we can at the same time commit ourselves fully to the transformation of our remaining Benelux assets into Full Service Centers. Clearly, Covid has slowed this process, but given that the pandemic seems to be ending and we have the necessary financial resources, we will now focus on delivering transformations from 2022 when projects at Kortrijk, Tilburg, Hoofddorp and Dordrecht should all be finalized.
In the meantime, thanks to strong rent collection, strict cost controls and the future planned finalization of our French disposals, I am pleased to announce that we are able to narrow our Direct Result Per Share (DRPS) forecast for the full year 2021 to €1.80 - 1.85, which is at the upper end of the previous € 1.75 - 1.85 range.
Matthijs Storm - CEO
Schiphol, 22 October 2021
Trading update Q3 2021 Wereldhave N.V.
Summary
9M 2021
9M 2020
Change
Key financial metrics (x € 1,000)
Gross rental income
126,045
143,570
-12.2%
Net rental income
94,325
101,666
-7.2%
Direct result
68,385
73,051
-6.4%
Indirect result
-290,000
-167,291
-73.4%
Total result
-221,615
-94,241
-135.2%
Per share items (€)
Direct result
1.47
1.59
-7.3%
Indirect result
-7.17
-3.78
-89.7%
Total result
-5.70
-2.19
-160.3%
Total return based on EPRA NTA
-5.77
-2.15
-168.4%
Dividend paid
0.50
0.63
-20.6%
30 Sep 2021
31 Dec 2020
Change
Key financial metrics (x € 1,000)
Investment property
1,940,543
2,577,580
-24.7%
Assets held for sale
3,200
3,200
0.0%
Net debt
801,163
1,185,779
-32.4%
Equity attributable to shareholders
863,056
1,124,296
-23.2%
EPRA performance metrics (€)
EPRA EPS for 9 months (€/share)
1.44
1.56
-7.9%
EPRA NRV (€/share)
23.87
30.26
-21.1%
EPRA NTA (€/share)
21.47
27.74
-22.6%
EPRA NDV (€/share)
20.63
26.59
-22.4%
EPRA Vacancy rate
6.0%
5.9%
0.1 pp
EPRA Cost ratio (including direct vacancy costs) for 9 months
29.4%
34.1%
-4.7%
EPRA Net Initial Yield
6.0%
6.0%
-0.0 pp
Other ratios
Net LTV
42.0%
46.7%
-4.7 pp
ICR
5.5x
5.3x
+0.2x
IFRS NAV (€/share)
21.51
27.97
-23.1%
Number of ordinary shares in issue
40,270,921
40,270,921
0.0%
Number of ordinary shares for NAV
40,124,745
40,191,662
-0.2%
Weighted avg. number of ordinary shares outstanding
40,154,021
40,212,448
-0.1%
Shopping Centers portfolio metrics
Number of assets
22
29
-24.1%
Surface owned (x 1,000m²) 1)
588
809
-27.3%
LFL NRI growth
2.1%
-21.0%
23.1 pp
Occupancy rate
95.3%
95.0%
0.3 pp
Theoretical rent per m² (€)
219
221
-0.7%
ERV per m² (€)
208
211
-1.5%
Footfall growth
-8.1%
-22.8%
14.7 pp
Proportion of mixed-use (in m²)
10.4%
10.0%
0.4 pp
Customer satisfaction Benelux (NPS)
23
4
19
1 Excluding developments
Trading update Q3 2021 Wereldhave N.V.
Operations
During Q3, our shopping center business improved significantly as the effects from the pandemic were further reduced. Our leasing efforts paid off, as shopping center occupancy rose 40bps this quarter to 95.3%. The number of visitors was down 1.9% versus Q3 2020 (on a continuing portfolio basis) and visitor numbers were 11.3% lower than in Q3 2019 before the pandemic began. Of our markets, Belgium stands out as a positive, and France has received the hardest hit in this respect. In the Benelux, payment behavior has returned almost to normal. In addition, we have now nearly finalized negotiations with retailers on outstanding rent. In Q3, we were able to switch our focus to leasing our Full Service Center space.
France
In Q3, the occupancy rate for our continuing portfolio in France was 94.8%. Footfall in France in Q3 had a negative impact from the restrictions on restaurants and cinemas and the requirement of the Sanitary Pass that started on August 9 and lasted until mid-September. Mériadeck saw an additional negative impact from social protests in Bordeaux held every Saturday of September, as well as the refurbishment of the Auchan hypermarket. Footfall in Q3 for the continuing French portfolio was 17.7% lower compared with 2020, and 32.6% down versus 2019. During the quarter, we signed six new leases out of which Foot Korner at Côté Seine and The Hemp Concept at Mériadeck in Bordeaux, as well as pop-up leases with Générale d'Optique and Smile.
Belgium
In Belgium, the food & beverage sector completely reopened at the end of the Q2, positively impacting the traffic in the centers; other than face masks, all restrictions on visitors were lifted and even the face masks are not anymore mandatory in the Flemish region as from the first of October. This resulted in a 5% increase in visitor numbers, year-on-year. Visitor numbers were still 9% below 2019 levels, however most of the sectors are since the reopening of the food & beverage overperforming their turnovers of 2019 with the exception of travel agencies, multimedia and shoes. Shopping center occupancy in Belgium remained stable in Q3 at 96.0% (96.2% in Q2) - well above levels seen at year-end 2020 and beginning of 2021. In all, 15 new leases were signed
at 5% above market rents on average. New leases included two Dunkin' Donuts at Nivelles and Les Bastions in Tournai, and a Maisons du Monde at Belle-Île, near Liège.
Occupancy rates at our offices in Belgium, meanwhile, rose with 90bps to 75.5% thanks to the signature of 2 new leases with KH Engineering and Salty Lemon. In total, we signed four contracts during the quarter, of which two were new contracts, at 7% above estimated rental value (ERV); the remaining two were renewals of existing leases.
Netherlands
In the Netherlands, the occupancy rate remained stable at 94.9%, which included the delayed effects from last year's bankruptcy of fashion store Miss Etam this quarter. During the quarter, several of our locations were used as temporary outlets to sell the remaining Miss Etam inventory.
In total, we signed 28 leases in Q3, at an average of 7.5% below market rents, as which mainly related to one single strategic leasing deal. The new leases included a Shoeby at our Winkelhof center in Leiderdorp, Blossom and Voyar La Rue at Eggert in Purmerend, and De Bloemist at De Koperwiek in Capelle aan den IJssel. We expect leasing activity to increase in the fourth quarter, particularly in the mixed use segment. At Cityplaza, we are pleased to welcome Starbucks, which will occupy the former Rituals unit. Rituals will be relocated to a larger unit.
Occupancy rate
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
Q1 2021
Q2 2021
Q3 2021
Belgium
96.3%
94.4%
95.1%
96.2%
96.0%
France
90.7%
92.8%
92.3%
93.5%
94.8%
Netherlands
96.4%
96.6%
94.9%
94.9%
94.9%
Shopping centers
94.9%
95.0%
94.3%
94.9%
95.3%
Offices (Belgium)
85.1%
77.5%
70.8%
74.7%
75.5%
Total portfolio
94.4%
94.1%
93.1%
93.8%
94.0%
