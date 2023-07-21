Equities WHA NL0000289213
|15.96 EUR
|+4.31%
|+3.03%
|+27.88%
|03:50pm
|WERELDHAVE : No negative revaluations in H1 23
|10:00am
|Transcript : Wereldhave N.V., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 21, 2023
WERELDHAVE : No negative revaluations in H1 23
Today at 09:50 am
Wereldhave N.V. is a Dutch listed property investment company. The group invests in shopping centres in North-West Europe that are top-of-mind in their catchment areas. Wereldhave N.V. focuses on «Convenient shopping»: shopping centres with good accessibility that provide a broad offer that can meet consumers' daily needs, with easy and social shopping, fully embedded food and beverage functions and a mix of strong (inter)national tenants. At the end of 2022, the real estate portfolio had a market value of EUR 2 billion broken down into commercial premises (95%) and offices (5%). The portfolio by market value is distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (43.8%), Belgium (47.4%) and France (8.8%).
01:00am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution
Ratings for Wereldhave N.V.
Analysts' Consensus
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
15.30EUR
Average target price
15.67EUR
Spread / Average Target
+2.40%
EPS Revisions
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
