  1. Markets
  2. Stock Pays-Bas
  3. Wereldhave N.V.
  4. News
  5. Wereldhave : No negative revaluations in H1 23
Security WHA

WERELDHAVE N.V.

Equities WHA NL0000289213

Add to a list

To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 10:01:27 2023-07-21 am EDT Intraday chart for Wereldhave N.V. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
15.96 EUR +4.31% +3.03% +27.88%
03:50pm WERELDHAVE : No negative revaluations in H1 23 Alphavalue
10:00am Transcript : Wereldhave N.V., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 21, 2023 CI

WERELDHAVE : No negative revaluations in H1 23

Today at 09:50 am

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Wereldhave N.V.

WERELDHAVE : No negative revaluations in H1 23 Alphavalue
Transcript : Wereldhave N.V., H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 21, 2023 CI
Wereldhave Belgium Names Deputy CEO MT
WERELDHAVE : Full stabilisation awaited in FY 23? Alphavalue
WERELDHAVE N.V. : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend FA
WERELDHAVE : Occupancy losing steam in Q1 23 (bis) Alphavalue
Wereldhave N.V. Approves the Appointment of William Bontes as a New Member of the Supervisory Board CI
Wereldhave Celebrates Official Opening of Full Service Center Sterrenburg in Dordrecht CI
Wereldhave to Merge Group, Dutch Management Teams in April MT
Wereldhave Belgium CEO to Depart by March-end MT
WERELDHAVE : Improving pricing power Alphavalue
Wereldhave N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 CI
Wereldhave N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 CI
Wereldhave N.V. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023 CI
Wereldhave N.V. Proposes Dividend for the Year 2022 CI
Transcript : Wereldhave N.V., 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 09, 2023 CI
Transcript : Wereldhave N.V., 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 09, 2023 CI
WERELDHAVE : Why buying bricks generating an 8.5% asset yield isn't the immediate priority Alphavalue
Wereldhave N.V. Announces Management Changes, Effective December 15, 2022 CI
Wereldhave N.V. Refinances 2017 Syndicated Revolving Credit Facility CI
WERELDHAVE : Back to good old footfall in Q2 22 Alphavalue
Transcript : Wereldhave N.V., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 22, 2022 CI
Wereldhave N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022 CI

Chart Wereldhave N.V.

Chart Wereldhave N.V.
More charts

Company Profile

Wereldhave N.V. is a Dutch listed property investment company. The group invests in shopping centres in North-West Europe that are top-of-mind in their catchment areas. Wereldhave N.V. focuses on «Convenient shopping»: shopping centres with good accessibility that provide a broad offer that can meet consumers' daily needs, with easy and social shopping, fully embedded food and beverage functions and a mix of strong (inter)national tenants. At the end of 2022, the real estate portfolio had a market value of EUR 2 billion broken down into commercial premises (95%) and offices (5%). The portfolio by market value is distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (43.8%), Belgium (47.4%) and France (8.8%).
Sector
Commercial REITs
Calendar
01:00am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for Wereldhave N.V.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
15.30EUR
Average target price
15.67EUR
Spread / Average Target
+2.40%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Sector Retail REITs

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
WERELDHAVE N.V.
Chart Analysis Wereldhave N.V.
+27.72% 683 M $
LOTTE REIT CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis LOTTE REIT Co., Ltd.
-9.15% 689 M $
SASSEUR REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Chart Analysis Sasseur Real Estate Investment Trust
-4.64% 676 M $
VUKILE PROPERTY FUND LIMITED
Chart Analysis Vukile Property Fund Limited
-5.95% 720 M $
CASTELLANA PROPERTIES SOCIMI, S.A.
Chart Analysis Castellana Properties Socimi, S.A.
-1.53% 727 M $
SLATE GROCERY REIT
Chart Analysis Slate Grocery REIT
-9.93% 617 M $
HYPROP INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Chart Analysis Hyprop Investments Limited
-9.78% 605 M $
HAMBORNER REIT AG
Chart Analysis Hamborner REIT AG
-2.38% 596 M $
RESILIENT REIT LIMITED
Chart Analysis Resilient REIT Limited
-21.19% 791 M $
LAR ESPAÑA REAL ESTATE SOCIMI, S.A.
Chart Analysis Lar España Real Estate SOCIMI, S.A.
+40.59% 555 M $
Retail REITs
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer