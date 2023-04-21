Advanced search
    WHA   NL0000289213

WERELDHAVE N.V.

(WHA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:18 2023-04-20 am EDT
14.79 EUR   -0.54%
04/21/2023 | 01:01am EDT Wereldhave Trading update Q1 2023
GL
01:00aWereldhave Trading update Q1 2023
AQ
04/12 Wereldhave N : NL Shareholder Tour 2023
PU
Wereldhave Trading update Q1 2023

04/21/2023 | 01:01am EDT
  • Like-for-like GRI growth core portfolio +12%
  • Wereldhave organization aligned with current asset base and LifeCentral strategy
  • Wereldhave’s fifth Full Service Center, Sterrenburg in Dordrecht, officially opened
  • Full Service Center Tilburg awarded with the 2023 Kern annual development award
  • New ERP system - backbone of our digital strategy - implemented, running stable and within budget
  • Outlook for 2023 direct result per share (DRPS) for 2023 of € 1.65-1.75 reconfirmed

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2023 151 M 166 M 166 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 763 M 837 M 837 M
P/E ratio 2023 22,9x
Yield 2023 8,65%
Capitalization 592 M 650 M 650 M
EV / Sales 2023 8,98x
EV / Sales 2024 8,61x
Nbr of Employees 106
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart WERELDHAVE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Wereldhave N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WERELDHAVE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 14,79 €
Average target price 16,50 €
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthijs Storm Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Albertus Wilhelmus de Vreede Co-Chief Financial Officer
Francoise Dechesne Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hein Brand Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Richard W. Beentjes Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WERELDHAVE N.V.18.51%650
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-5.71%36 193
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-9.04%16 478
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-9.35%11 772
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-2.62%10 345
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-5.77%7 852
