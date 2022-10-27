|
Wereldhave Trading update Q3 2022
- Direct result per share outlook lifted to € 1.60-1.65 from previous € 1.55-1.65
- Strong operational results under volatile economic and capital market conditions
- Positive leasing spread on top of 100% pass-through of inflation
- Major step-up in pre-letting Full Service Center transformations
- Solid liquidity position following refinancing of Revolving Credit Facilities
- Continued recognition for ESG program ‘A Better Tomorrow’ from GRESB and EPRA
|Sales 2022
|
135 M
136 M
136 M
|Net income 2022
|
-20,2 M
-20,4 M
-20,4 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
825 M
831 M
831 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|46,7x
|Yield 2022
|9,86%
|Capitalization
|
476 M
479 M
479 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|9,61x
|EV / Sales 2023
|9,03x
|Nbr of Employees
|108
|Free-Float
|84,4%
Technical analysis trends WERELDHAVE N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Last Close Price
|11,89 €
|Average target price
|13,83 €
|Spread / Average Target
|16,3%