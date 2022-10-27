Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Wereldhave N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHA   NL0000289213

WERELDHAVE N.V.

(WHA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-10-26 am EDT
11.89 EUR   +0.42%
01:03aWereldhave Trading update Q3 2022
GL
01:02aWereldhave Trading update Q3 2022
AQ
10/21Wereldhave N.V. Announces Management Changes, Effective December 15, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wereldhave Trading update Q3 2022

10/27/2022 | 01:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Direct result per share outlook lifted to € 1.60-1.65 from previous € 1.55-1.65
  • Strong operational results under volatile economic and capital market conditions
  • Positive leasing spread on top of 100% pass-through of inflation
  • Major step-up in pre-letting Full Service Center transformations
  • Solid liquidity position following refinancing of Revolving Credit Facilities
  • Continued recognition for ESG program ‘A Better Tomorrow’ from GRESB and EPRA

Attachment


All news about WERELDHAVE N.V.
01:03aWereldhave Trading update Q3 2022
GL
01:02aWereldhave Trading update Q3 2022
AQ
10/21Wereldhave N.V. Announces Management Changes, Effective December 15, 2022
CI
10/21Wereldhave N.V. Refinances 2017 Syndicated Revolving Credit Facility
CI
10/20Wereldhave announces refinancing of Revolving Credit Facilities and Supervisory Board c..
GL
10/20Wereldhave announces refinancing of Revolving Credit Facilities and Supervisory Board c..
AQ
10/18Wereldhave ranks best-in-class on ESG performance and reporting by leading rating agenc..
GL
10/18Wereldhave ranks best-in-class on ESG performance and reporting by leading rating agenc..
AQ
10/04Wereldhave N : Presentation Degroof Petercam Real Estate Conference 2022
PU
09/28Wereldhave updates on potential impact of the Dutch Government's Tax Plan 2023
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 135 M 136 M 136 M
Net income 2022 -20,2 M -20,4 M -20,4 M
Net Debt 2022 825 M 831 M 831 M
P/E ratio 2022 46,7x
Yield 2022 9,86%
Capitalization 476 M 479 M 479 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,61x
EV / Sales 2023 9,03x
Nbr of Employees 108
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart WERELDHAVE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Wereldhave N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WERELDHAVE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 11,89 €
Average target price 13,83 €
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthijs Storm Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Albertus Wilhelmus de Vreede Co-Chief Financial Officer
Dennis de Vreede Co-Chief Financial Officer
Adrianus Nühn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hein Brand Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WERELDHAVE N.V.-7.11%479
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-33.75%34 648
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-16.84%12 679
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-31.32%12 658
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-22.84%9 949
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-14.08%7 315