Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Wereldhave N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHA   NL0000289213

WERELDHAVE N.V.

(WHA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-10-17 am EDT
11.72 EUR   +2.72%
01:00aWereldhave ranks best-in-class on ESG performance and reporting by leading rating agencies
AQ
10/04Wereldhave N : Presentation Degroof Petercam Real Estate Conference 2022
PU
09/28Wereldhave updates on potential impact of the Dutch Government's Tax Plan 2023
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wereldhave ranks best-in-class on ESG performance and reporting by leading rating agencies

10/18/2022 | 01:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wereldhave announces it recently received several awards for its ESG program ‘A Better Tomorrow’:

  • Wereldhave ranks as number 1 in its peer group of listed Western European shopping center companies in the 2022 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB, the leading global ESG benchmark for real estate)
  • With a score of 92/100, representing a 1-point increase from 2021, Wereldhave received a 5-star rating from GRESB for the ninth consecutive year
  • Wereldhave also received its seventh Gold Award in the annual Sustainability Best Practices Recommendations from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA sBPR)


“We are very proud of these recognitions by GRESB and EPRA. Thanks to our ambitious strategy, and of course the everyday commitment of our local center management teams to act in line with ‘A Better Tomorrow’, we keep delivering on our promises.” commented Dennis de Vreede, CFO at Wereldhave.

A Better Tomorrow
The ESG-program ‘A Better Tomorrow’ was developed to reduce waste and carbon, to improve our centers’ ability to withstand heat stress and storms, and increase positive impact for local communities. The program is based on three focus areas; better footprint, better nature and better living, each with clear ambitions.

Becoming Paris-proof
Last year, Wereldhave started introducing Paris-proof roadmaps for each of its centers. These roadmaps set out what measures will be needed to meet our 2030 SBTi climate and 2045 Paris net-zero targets. Currently Paris-proof roadmaps are in place for all Dutch centers and in progress for Belgium.

Attachment


All news about WERELDHAVE N.V.
01:00aWereldhave ranks best-in-class on ESG performance and reporting by leading rating agenc..
AQ
10/04Wereldhave N : Presentation Degroof Petercam Real Estate Conference 2022
PU
09/28Wereldhave updates on potential impact of the Dutch Government's Tax Plan 2023
GL
09/28Wereldhave updates on potential impact of the Dutch Government's Tax Plan 2023
GL
09/21Wereldhave comments on the Dutch Cabinet's Tax Plan 2023
GL
09/21Wereldhave N : comments on the Dutch Cabinet's Tax Plan 2023
PU
09/21WERELDHAVE N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
09/16WERELDHAVE N.V. : Threshold crossings
CO
07/22Transcript : Wereldhave N.V., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 22, 2022
CI
07/22Wereldhave N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 135 M 133 M 133 M
Net income 2022 -20,2 M -19,8 M -19,8 M
Net Debt 2022 825 M 810 M 810 M
P/E ratio 2022 46,0x
Yield 2022 10,0%
Capitalization 469 M 461 M 461 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,56x
EV / Sales 2023 8,98x
Nbr of Employees 108
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart WERELDHAVE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Wereldhave N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WERELDHAVE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 11,72 €
Average target price 13,83 €
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthijs Storm Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Albertus Wilhelmus de Vreede Co-Chief Financial Officer
Dennis de Vreede Co-Chief Financial Officer
Adrianus Nühn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hein Brand Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WERELDHAVE N.V.-8.44%461
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-40.00%31 381
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-24.98%13 826
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-23.08%11 726
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-29.13%9 138
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-19.80%6 828