  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Wereldhave N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WHA   NL0000289213

WERELDHAVE N.V.

(WHA)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-09-27 am EDT
10.42 EUR   -1.23%
01:01aWereldhave updates on potential impact of the Dutch Government's Tax Plan 2023
GL
01:01aWereldhave updates on potential impact of the Dutch Government's Tax Plan 2023
GL
09/21Wereldhave comments on the Dutch Cabinet's Tax Plan 2023
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Wereldhave updates on potential impact of the Dutch Government's Tax Plan 2023

09/28/2022 | 01:01am EDT
Following the recently published intention of the Dutch Government to exclude direct investments in real estate from the Fiscal Investment Institutions (in Dutch ‘FBI’) regime as from 1 January 2024, Wereldhave has reviewed the potential impact of this proposed new measure on the Company and its business.

Although details around the newly proposed measures are still unclear, we indicatively assess the potential annual impact on the Company’s corporate income tax charge currently between € 3 and € 4 million. Using our 2022 direct result outlook, this would have an effect of approximately -5% on EPRA EPS. The ancillary measures announced by the Dutch Government, to allow real estate FBI's to restructure their businesses, may bring this percentage down.

The primary track for Wereldhave however remains to participate in a constructive discussion with the Dutch Government, to better understand their intentions and avoid adverse implications for portfolio investors in the Dutch listed real estate sector.


Financials
Sales 2022 135 M 130 M 130 M
Net income 2022 -20,2 M -19,4 M -19,4 M
Net Debt 2022 825 M 792 M 792 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,44x
Yield 2022 11,3%
Capitalization 417 M 401 M 401 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,18x
EV / Sales 2023 8,60x
Nbr of Employees 108
Free-Float 84,4%
Managers and Directors
Matthijs Storm Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Albertus Wilhelmus de Vreede Co-Chief Financial Officer
Dennis de Vreede Co-Chief Financial Officer
Adrianus Nühn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hein Brand Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WERELDHAVE N.V.-18.59%401
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-45.32%29 145
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-13.84%15 223
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION-26.33%11 232
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-29.95%9 032
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-15.17%7 154