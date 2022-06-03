Werewolf Therapeutics : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
06/03/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.
Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. [HOWL]
200 BERKELEY STREET, 18TH FLOOR ,
BOSTON
MA
02116
RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.
200 BERKELEY STREET, 18TH FLOOR
BOSTON, MA02116
X
X
RA Capital Healthcare Fund LP
200 BERKELEY STREET, 18TH FLOOR
BOSTON, MA02116
X
X
Kolchinsky Peter
C/O RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.
200 BERKELEY STREET 18TH FLOOR
BOSTON, MA02116
X
X
Shah Rajeev M.
C/O RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.
200 BERKELEY STREET 18TH FLOOR
BOSTON, MA02116
X
X
Signatures
/s/ Peter Kolchinsky, Manager of RA Capital Management, L.P.
2022-06-03
/s/ Peter Kolchinsky, Manager of RA Capital Healthcare Fund GP, LLC the General Partner of RA Capital Healthcare Fund, L.P.
2022-06-03
/s/ Peter Kolchinsky, individually
2022-06-03
/s/ Rajeev Shah, individually
2022-06-03
Explanation of Responses:
(1)
RA Capital Management, L.P. (the "Adviser") is the investment manager for RA Capital Healthcare Fund, L.P. (the "Fund") and RA Capital Nexus Fund II, L.P. (the "Nexus Fund II"). The general partner of the Adviser is RA Capital Management GP, LLC (the "Adviser GP"), of which Dr. Peter Kolchinsky and Mr. Rajeev Shah are the managing members. The Adviser, the Adviser GP, Dr. Kolchinsky, and Mr. Shah disclaim beneficial ownership of any of the reported securities, except to the extent of their pecuniary interest therein.
(2)
The shares subject to the option will vest on the earlier of the first anniversary of the grant date and the next annual meeting of stockholders following the grant date, subject to Mr. Derek DiRocco, a Partner of the Adviser who serves on the Issuer's board of directors, continued service as a director.
(3)
Under Mr. DiRocco's arrangement with the Adviser, Mr. DiRocco holds the option for the benefit of the Fund and the Nexus Fund II. Mr. DiRocco is obligated to turn over to the Adviser any net cash or stock received upon exercise of the option, which will offset advisory fees owed by the Fund and the Nexus Fund II to the Adviser. The Reporting Persons therefore disclaim beneficial ownership of the option and underlying common stock.
Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 21:41:09 UTC.