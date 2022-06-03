Werewolf Therapeutics : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

(1) RA Capital Management, L.P. (the "Adviser") is the investment manager for RA Capital Healthcare Fund, L.P. (the "Fund") and RA Capital Nexus Fund II, L.P. (the "Nexus Fund II"). The general partner of the Adviser is RA Capital Management GP, LLC (the "Adviser GP"), of which Dr. Peter Kolchinsky and Mr. Rajeev Shah are the managing members. The Adviser, the Adviser GP, Dr. Kolchinsky, and Mr. Shah disclaim beneficial ownership of any of the reported securities, except to the extent of their pecuniary interest therein.

(2) The shares subject to the option will vest on the earlier of the first anniversary of the grant date and the next annual meeting of stockholders following the grant date, subject to Mr. Derek DiRocco, a Partner of the Adviser who serves on the Issuer's board of directors, continued service as a director.