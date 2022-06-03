Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOWL   US95075A1079

WEREWOLF THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(HOWL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/03 04:00:00 pm EDT
4.270 USD   +12.66%
05:42pWEREWOLF THERAPEUTICS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
05/10WEREWOLF THERAPEUTICS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/10Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Werewolf Therapeutics : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

06/03/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. [HOWL] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
200 BERKELEY STREET, 18TH FLOOR ,
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
BOSTON MA 02116
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
___ Form filed by One Reporting Person
_X_ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.
200 BERKELEY STREET, 18TH FLOOR

BOSTON, MA02116 		X X
RA Capital Healthcare Fund LP
200 BERKELEY STREET, 18TH FLOOR

BOSTON, MA02116 		X X
Kolchinsky Peter
C/O RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.
200 BERKELEY STREET 18TH FLOOR
BOSTON, MA02116 		X X
Shah Rajeev M.
C/O RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P.
200 BERKELEY STREET 18TH FLOOR
BOSTON, MA02116 		X X
Signatures
/s/ Peter Kolchinsky, Manager of RA Capital Management, L.P. 2022-06-03
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
/s/ Peter Kolchinsky, Manager of RA Capital Healthcare Fund GP, LLC the General Partner of RA Capital Healthcare Fund, L.P. 2022-06-03
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
/s/ Peter Kolchinsky, individually 2022-06-03
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
/s/ Rajeev Shah, individually 2022-06-03
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) RA Capital Management, L.P. (the "Adviser") is the investment manager for RA Capital Healthcare Fund, L.P. (the "Fund") and RA Capital Nexus Fund II, L.P. (the "Nexus Fund II"). The general partner of the Adviser is RA Capital Management GP, LLC (the "Adviser GP"), of which Dr. Peter Kolchinsky and Mr. Rajeev Shah are the managing members. The Adviser, the Adviser GP, Dr. Kolchinsky, and Mr. Shah disclaim beneficial ownership of any of the reported securities, except to the extent of their pecuniary interest therein.
(2) The shares subject to the option will vest on the earlier of the first anniversary of the grant date and the next annual meeting of stockholders following the grant date, subject to Mr. Derek DiRocco, a Partner of the Adviser who serves on the Issuer's board of directors, continued service as a director.
(3) Under Mr. DiRocco's arrangement with the Adviser, Mr. DiRocco holds the option for the benefit of the Fund and the Nexus Fund II. Mr. DiRocco is obligated to turn over to the Adviser any net cash or stock received upon exercise of the option, which will offset advisory fees owed by the Fund and the Nexus Fund II to the Adviser. The Reporting Persons therefore disclaim beneficial ownership of the option and underlying common stock.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 21:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
