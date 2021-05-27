Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOWL   US95075A1079

WEREWOLF THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(HOWL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Werewolf Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference 2021

05/27/2021 | 07:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOWL), an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Daniel J. Hicklin, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Werewolf Therapeutics, will present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, June 3rd, at 11 am ET.

Access to the live webcast of this event, as well as an archived recording, will be available under the “Events” tab on the investor relations section of the Werewolf Therapeutics website at: https://investors.werewolftx.com/news-and-events/events.

About Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc.
Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. is an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary PREDATOR™ platform to design conditionally activated molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Our INDUKINE™ molecules are intended to remain inactive in peripheral tissue yet activate selectively in the tumor microenvironment. Our most advanced product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, are systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2), and Interleukin-12 (IL-12) INDUKINE molecules for the treatment of solid tumors. We are continuing preclinical studies for both WTX-124 and WTX-330 and expect to advance each candidate in multiple tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

To learn more visit www.werewolftx.com.

Investor Contact:
Alan Lada
Solebury Trout
617.221.8006
alada@soleburytrout.com

Media Contact:
Amanda Sellers
VERGE Scientific Communications
301.332.5574
asellers@vergescientific.com

Company Contact:
Ellen Lubman
Chief Business Officer
elubman@werewolftx.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about WEREWOLF THERAPEUTICS, INC.
07:31aWerewolf Therapeutics to Present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference 2..
GL
05/25WEREWOLF THERAPEUTICS  : Evercore ISI Group Initiates Werewolf Therapeutics at O..
MT
05/25WEREWOLF THERAPEUTICS  : SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on Werewolf Therapeutics..
MT
05/25WEREWOLF THERAPEUTICS  : HC Wainwright Starts Werewolf Therapeutics at Buy With ..
MT
05/25WEREWOLF THERAPEUTICS  : Jefferies Starts Werewolf Therapeutics at Buy With $22 ..
MT
05/05WEREWOLF THERAPEUTICS, INC.  : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change ..
AQ
04/30WEREWOLF THERAPEUTICS  : Rallies in Nasdaq Debut
MT
04/30WEREWOLF THERAPEUTICS  : Prices IPO at $16 Per Share
MT
04/29Werewolf Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -54,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,48x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 353 M 353 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 24
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart WEREWOLF THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WEREWOLF THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 26,50 $
Last Close Price 12,83 $
Spread / Highest target 149%
Spread / Average Target 107%
Spread / Lowest Target 71,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel J. Hicklin President Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy W. Trost Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Luke B. Evnin Chairman
Cynthia Seidel-Dugan Chief Scientific Officer
Randi Isaacs Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WEREWOLF THERAPEUTICS, INC.0.00%353
MODERNA, INC.68.08%70 504
LONZA GROUP AG1.48%47 773
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.33.73%45 922
CELLTRION, INC.-24.65%33 094
SEAGEN INC.-13.85%27 383