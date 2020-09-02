Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Werner Enterprises, Inc.    WERN

WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.

(WERN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

N-50 Northbound and Southbound Lane Restrictions, Between Prairie Corners Road and I-80

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 05:41pm EDT

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beginning Monday, August 31, 2020, northbound and southbound traffic on Highway 50 (144th Street) in the vicinity of Interstate 80 will be restricted to one lane each way with periodic lane shifts. This traffic pattern is scheduled to last into December 2020.

Midwest DCM, of Omaha, Nebraska, has the roadway construction contract. The lane restrictions and shifts are necessary for the construction of additional traffic lanes and turn lanes in the area to improve traffic conditions for motorists.

Motorists should expect delays in this area and are encouraged to utilize alternate routes if possible. Motorists are also asked to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and to put cell phones down.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and Communications
Werner Enterprises, Inc.
402.895.6640 ext. 100-2065
fthayer@werner.com 
For Release: Sept. 2, 2020

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.
05:41pN-50 Northbound and Southbound Lane Restrictions, Between Prairie Corners Roa..
GL
01:01pWerner Enterprises Named Best of the Best Top Veteran-Friendly Company
GL
08/25Werner Logistics Named a Top 3PL and Cold Storage Provider
GL
08/24WERNER ENTERPRISES : Named Top 30 Best for Vets Employer August, 21, 2020
AQ
08/21Werner Enterprises Named Top 30 Best for Vets Employer
GL
08/19WERNER ENTERPRISES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
08/19Werner Enterprises to Participate in Two Investment Virtual Teleconferences
GL
08/17Werner Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
08/17Werner Enterprises Earns Two 2020 Quest for Quality Awards
GL
08/17WERNER ENTERPRISES : Logistics Recognized as a Top 10 3PL Provider for Fourth Co..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 381 M - -
Net income 2020 158 M - -
Net Debt 2020 171 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,5x
Yield 2020 0,75%
Capitalization 3 187 M 3 187 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,41x
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 12 736
Free-Float 46,9%
Chart WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Werner Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 49,59 $
Last Close Price 46,13 $
Spread / Highest target 23,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Derek J. Leathers Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
H. Marty Nordlund Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
John J. Steele Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Clarence L. Werner Chairman-Emeritus
Patrick J. Jung Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.26.77%3 187
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.59.80%23 966
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.20.35%14 873
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.17.91%5 152
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.35.60%4 238
SAIA, INC.44.12%3 630
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group