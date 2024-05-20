Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is proud to announce the integration of an International® RH™ Series hydrogen fuel cell truck into its fleet, highlighting the company’s commitment to sustainability and innovation in the transportation industry.

The model year 2021 International RH Series truck represents a significant leap forward in clean energy transportation. The Class 8 vehicle has a 226" wheelbase. Powered by technology from Accelera™ by Cummins, the zero-emissions business segment of Cummins Inc., this truck uses both an Accelera hydrogen fuel cell engine and electric powertrain for emissions-free operation.

"We are excited to welcome this International RH Series hydrogen fuel cell truck into our fleet as we continue testing and validating technologies with significant implications across the industry," said Werner’s SVP of the One-Way Network and Innovation Council Leader, Chad Dittberner. "This initiative aligns perfectly with our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint by 55% by 2035. By investing in cutting-edge technology like the Accelera fuel cell engine, we're not only enhancing our operational efficiency but also championing a greener future for the transportation industry."

This collaborative effort involves industry leaders such as Accelera, Navistar, SoCal Gas, the South Coast Air Quality Management District and the U.S. Department of Energy. The truck will be showcased in the Accelera booth #2230-22031 during the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo May 20-23 in Las Vegas.

"As this exciting journey with Werner begins, it's important to note we're not just deploying fuel cell technology – we're shaping the future of transportation, one collaboration at a time," said Dawn Wehr, General Manager of Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Technologies at Accelera. "By working closely with industry leaders like Werner, we're leveraging collective expertise to refine and improve zero-emissions innovations. Together, we're validating technology in real-world environments, increasing industry credibility and confidence."

Werner is dedicated to testing and validating innovative fleet technologies and practices to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce pollution from freight operations. Additional testing areas include biodiesel fuel blends, class 8 battery electric vehicle (BEV) tractors, compressed natural gas (CNG) engines and more. To learn more about Werner’s sustainability goals and initiatives, view their 2023 Corporate and Social Responsibility Report here.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2023 revenues of $3.3 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, nearly 14,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner EDGE® technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240520481513/en/