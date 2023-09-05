Werner Enterprises (Nasdaq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, looks forward to celebrating National Truck Driver Appreciation Week from September 10-16, 2023.

“National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is a great way to pay our respects and thank professional drivers for undertaking one of our economy’s most demanding and critical jobs,” said Werner’s Chairman, President and CEO, Derek Leathers. “These individuals are a shining example of greatness as they deliver goods safely and on time, and we strive to do everything in our power to recognize their extraordinary accomplishments.”

Werner will kick off its celebrations today and tomorrow at its terminals in Lake City, Florida; West Memphis, Arkansas; and Dallas. September 7 and 8 will include stops in Springfield, Ohio; Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania; Swansea, Massachusetts; and Joliet, Illinois. The following week will continue with visits to other select terminals and dedicated sites across Werner’s vast network. On Friday, September 15, a live remote broadcast of Road Dog Trucking News will air from 1-3 p.m. CDT on SiriusXM channel 146.

“We are proud to support our professional drivers and show them how much we appreciate their resilience and dedication to our company and country,” said Werner’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Eric Downing. “Our commitment to professional drivers is reflected in our industry-leading safety programs, modern fleet of trucks and trailers, innovative driver-focused technology, and competitive pay and benefits.”

For more information about Werner and our commitment to our professional drivers and customers, please visit our website at www.werner.com.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2022 revenues of $3.3 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, more than 14,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner EDGE technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

