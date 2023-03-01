Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Werner Enterprises, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WERN   US9507551086

WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.

(WERN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:30:44 2023-03-01 pm EST
46.67 USD   +0.46%
12:02pWerner Earns 2023 Military Friendly® Company Designation
BU
02/28Werner Enterprises : Management Change - Form 8-K
PU
02/28Werner Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Werner Earns 2023 Military Friendly® Company Designation

03/01/2023 | 12:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, has been named No. 3 on the Top 10 Military Friendly® Company list by Military Friendly®, a national organization supporting the U.S. military and its veterans. This award recognizes Werner’s hiring, recruitment, training and development efforts for veterans and their families.

“We are extremely proud to earn our highest ever Military Friendly® rankings in 2023, recognizing our unwavering support for our nation’s military veterans and active service members,” said Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “Approximately 20 percent of our workforce at Werner are veterans and we continually elevate our programs to effectively serve those who have served.”

Werner was also recognized as No. 1 on the Top 10 Military Friendly® Spouse Employer list, No. 3 on the Top 10 Military Friendly® Brand list and No. 4 on the Top 10 Military Friendly® Employer list in November 2022. These rankings were also the highest in Werner’s history in each of these categories. More than 1,500 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designations.

Military Friendly® is owned and operated by VIQTORY, a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. The full list of awardees can be found on MilitaryFriendly.com. Find out more about Werner’s programs for military service members at wernerhiringheroes.com and to learn more about Werner Enterprises, visit www.werner.com.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2022 revenues of $3.3 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, more than 14,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner EDGE technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.
12:02pWerner Earns 2023 Military Friendly® Company Designation
BU
02/28Werner Enterprises : Management Change - Form 8-K
PU
02/28Werner Enterprises Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
02/28Werner Enterprises Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/28Werner Enterprises, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on May 3, 2023
CI
02/27WERNER ENTERPRISES INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
02/27Werner Enterprises Names Chris Wikoff as Chief Financial Officer
AQ
02/23Werner Enterprises Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements a..
AQ
02/23Werner Enterprises Names Chris Wikoff as Chief Financial Officer
BU
02/23Werner Enterprises, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Changes
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 420 M - -
Net income 2023 204 M - -
Net Debt 2023 523 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,3x
Yield 2023 1,05%
Capitalization 2 938 M 2 938 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
EV / Sales 2024 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Werner Enterprises, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 46,45 $
Average target price 52,13 $
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Derek J. Leathers Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John J. Steele Controller
Daragh P. Mahon Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
H. Marty Nordlund Executive Vice President-Strategic Partnerships
Eric Downing Fleet Coordinator
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WERNER ENTERPRISES, INC.15.38%2 938
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE, INC.19.55%37 328
J.B. HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES, INC.5.55%18 748
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC.22.79%10 591
SAIA, INC.29.07%7 167
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.10.98%6 495