Werner Enterprises (Nasdaq: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, has proudly earned the 2023 SmartWay High Performer Award for the seventh consecutive year. Werner was the only carrier to receive recognition for five different classes in the category for carbon emissions.

The SmartWay High Performer Award recognizes companies who lead the freight industry in producing more efficient and sustainable supply chain transportation solutions. SmartWay High Performers are SmartWay Partners whose efficiency and air quality performance fall within the top-ranked performance range.

“I’m very proud of the work we are accomplishing at Werner and how it positively impacts our customers and the communities we operate in,” said Werner’s Associate Vice President of Sustainability and Sales Operations, Shawntell Kroese. “This recognition from the EPA is a great honor and validation of our efforts in reducing emissions and creating long-lasting, industry-wide impacts.”

According to the EPA, fewer than 10 percent of all SmartWay carriers operate fleets efficient enough to make the SmartWay High Performer list for carbon emissions. Werner has committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent by 2035. The company is actively piloting and testing sustainable truck models, alternative energy and fuel options and other solutions to increase fuel efficiency.

The complete list of 2023 SmartWay awardees is featured on the EPA’s website. To learn more about Werner’s sustainability efforts, visit here.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2022 revenues of $3.3 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, more than 14,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner EDGE technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230921632891/en/