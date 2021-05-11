Log in
Werner Enterprises Announces Completion of Planned Transition of Board Leadership

05/11/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
OMAHA, Neb., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) approved today the planned transition in board leadership.

Clarence L. (CL) Werner, 83, who served as Chairman of the Board until his term ended at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, was named Chairman Emeritus by the Board in recognition of his longstanding leadership as the Company’s founder.

Derek J. Leathers, 51, was appointed by the Board to now serve as Chairman of the Board, along with his current roles as the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Leathers has 30 years of experience in the transportation and logistics industry and more than 20 years of experience with Werner Enterprises in various executive positions throughout the Company.

“I created this company when I was 19, with just one truck, and I’ve watched as Derek has continued to grow Werner Enterprises,” said CL Werner, Founder and Chairman Emeritus. “Hiring Derek was one of the smartest decisions I’ve ever made, and I know the company will continue to thrive and flourish under his leadership, along with the entire management team.”

“Werner Enterprises was a company built by a driver, for drivers, and I’m honored to continue CL’s legacy,” said Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Derek Leathers. “One of the reasons the Company has remained successful is because of CL’s respect for professional drivers. We couldn’t keep America moving without them, and he understands their importance. His integrity and his ability to connect with our drivers is why he is admired by so many.”

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2020 revenues of $2.4 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, nearly 13,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner Edge technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

Contact: Fred Thayer, Associate Vice President - Corporate Brand and Communications
Werner Enterprises, Inc.
402.895.6640 ext. 1002065
fthayer@werner.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
